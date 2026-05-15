Angie Harmon to Return in ‘Buried in Barstow’ 2 & 3

Angie Harmon will be back as hitwoman Hazel King in ‘Buried in Barstow’ 2 and 3, both of which have been greenlit at Lifetime. Filming of the movies will take place together in Kelowna, British Columbia, starting this July. ‘Buried in Barstow 2’ will have Hazel trying to return to her life as a confidential informant and reopen her diner. However, she finds herself at odds with a powerful woman with mob ties looking to take over the Inland Empire. ‘Buried in Barstow 3’ will show Hazel face the consequences of her past actions- this time in the form of an ex-boyfriend and a strange young woman with a secret of her own.

Directed by Howard Deutch, the action thriller ‘Buried in Barstow’ came out in 2022. It introduced viewers to Harmon’s character, Hazel King, the mother of a 19-year-old girl named Joy (Lauren Ashley Richards). A former hitwoman, she owns a diner in Barstow, CA. Working with her are Javier (George Paez), a man who helps her with her new life, and Elliot (Kristoffer Polaha), a broke guy she hires at her diner and later falls in love with.

It is soon revealed that Elliot has secretly been sent by Hazel’s former employer/boss, Von (Bruce McGill), to convince her and bring her back for one last hit job. Hazel heads to Vegas with the intention of killing Von, where we find out that he is her own father. She escaped with Joy to start a new life. Hazel kills Von and returns to Barstow.

Towards the end of the movie, Joy and her beaten-up boyfriend, Travis (Timothy Granaderos), leave the diner. Then, we see Hazel taking on a gang of men assaulting Javier, and she eventually gets shot. Javier and a teenage girl are abducted by the gang, which then leaves in a van. The movie ends with a bleeding-out Hazel being reassured by Elliott. Considering the ending of the first movie and the plot of the second, we can assume the woman with mob ties is behind the abduction, which seems to be one of the several mentioned by a cop in the first movie.

We have to wait to find out the cast of the sequels. However, we can expect Kristoffer Polaha, George Paez, Lauren Ashley Richards, and Timothy Granaderos to reprise their roles alongside Harmon. Howard Deutch may direct the second and third parts, although a confirmation is awaited.

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