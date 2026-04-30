Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning’s ‘Discretion’ Starts Filming in Georgia and Texas in October

Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning’s next project together after Apple TV+’s ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’ has been greenlit for production. The Paramount+ legal drama series ‘Discretion,’ starring two talented actresses, will begin filming in Georgia and Texas this October. The show is based on a yet-to-be-published short story by ‘The Husbands’ author Chandler Baker, who has also adapted the story for the small screen.

The plot follows Lenny (Fanning), a summer associate at a prestigious Dallas law firm, who uncovers a web of NDAs masking a dark truth. When she realizes she signed the same agreement, her discoveries put her in the crosshairs of the firm’s most powerful female partner, Sharon (Kidman)—upending their mentor-protégé dynamic and raising the question: who gets to keep secrets, and at what cost?

Nicole Kidman has recently taken to TV, starring in five shows since 2024. She starred as Lace in ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles,’ opposite Elle Fanning’s Margo Millet, Kay Scarpetta in Prime Video’s ‘Scarpetta,’ whose Season 2 will arrive in 2027, Greer Garrison Winbury in Netflix’s ‘The Perfect Couple,’ Masha Dmitrichenko in Hulu’s ‘Nine Perfect Strangers,’ and CIA officer Kaitlyn Meade in Prime Video’s ‘Lioness.’ As far as films are concerned, we saw her in Mimi Cave’s crime drama ‘Holland’ and in Halina Reijn’s erotic thriller ‘Babygirl.’ We will next see her in ‘Practical Magic 2’ alongside Sandra Bullock. The highly anticipated fantasy flick will be released on September 18, 2026.

Elle Fanning has played a variety of roles in recent years, starring as a damaged android in ‘Predator: Badlands,’ a free-spirited guitarist in ‘Rosebrush Pruning,’ a single struggling mother with an OnlyFans account in ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles,’ a famous Actress in ‘Sentimental Value,’ and Bob Dylan’s girlfriend in Dylan’s biopic ‘A Complete Unknown.’ Her upcoming project, currently in production, is Michael Morris’s war drama ‘The Nightingale,’ based on Kristin Hannah’s novel of the same name. It follows the lives of two sisters living in France, torn apart at the onset of World War II. Fanning will be seen alongside her sister Dakota Fanning. The movie will be released on February 12, 2027.

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