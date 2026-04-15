Where Was Margo’s Got Money Troubles Filmed?

Adapted from the eponymous novel written by Rufi Thorpe, Apple TV’s ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles‘ is a comedy-drama series created by David E. Kelley. Elle Fanning stars as Margo Millet, the daughter of a Hooters waitress, Shyanne, and a former professional wrestler, Jinx. Being a young and struggling college dropout with dreams of becoming a successful writer, her life becomes all the more complicated when she becomes pregnant after her affair with her junior college English professor. Deciding to keep the baby and embrace motherhood, Margo finds herself on the brink of eviction, with a pile of bills to pay.

After allowing her estranged father to move in to help with childcare, she creates an OnlyFans account to make quick money and support herself and her baby. With Jinx’s support and advice, Margo finds unexpected success on OnlyFans. However, it makes her wonder if the fame and money she has earned from the internet may have consequences. Besides Fanning, the show also features several other big names in the industry, including Nicole Kidman, Michelle Pfeiffer, Nick Offerman, and Greg Kinnear. The journey of Margo unfolds in a variety of backdrops, including her home, where she lives with her father and child, and her college, where she has an affair with a teacher.

Margo’s Got Money Troubles Filming Locations

Originally, ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’ was scheduled to begin filming in New York City in January 2025. However, the shooting later shifted to the Los Angeles metropolitan area in California, and Las Vegas, Nevada. Principal photography for the debut season of the comedy show reportedly commenced in February 2025 and ran for about four months before wrapping up in the last week of June of the same year. The still photographer, Allyson Riggs, announced the conclusion of the season 1 shooting process, extending her gratitude to her fellow crew members. She stated, “That’s a wrap on Margo’s Got Money Troubles. Best show, best crew! Thank you to my camera homies for sharing space and laughs with me for the last four months.”

Los Angeles Metropolitan Area, California

The production team of ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’ settled on the Los Angeles Metropolitan Area in California as the primary filming destination. Several spots in the sprawling city of Los Angeles were utilized to paint the visual canvas of the show. In February 2025, actors Elle Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer were taping a sequence around a hospital with the rest of the crew. Universal Studios, located at 100 Universal City Plaza in Universal City, also served as one of the filming locations. A portion of the shooting also took place in the affluent neighborhood of Sherman Oaks in the heart of the San Fernando Valley region. Scenes were taped at Van Nuys Sherman Oaks Recreation Center at 14201 Huston Street, as well as the Congregational Church of The Chimes at 14115 Magnolia Boulevard.

For filming, the cast and crew also visited the city of Fullerton in northern Orange County. The interior and exterior scenes set in the theater were actually lensed in the Fox Fullerton Theatre at 510 North Harbor Boulevard. The team also made use of the premises of Rutabegorz restaurant, a vegan and vegetarian eatery at 211 North Pomona Avenue. A few scenes were recorded at Gilman Park, the scenic hidden gem at 2895 Treeview Place. Besides that, shooting was also conducted at a local carwash spot as well as an apartment complex in the city. Fullerton College, situated at 321 East Chapman Avenue, also hosted the production of the Apple TV series. In particular, shooting was carried out in the month of March 2025. The process enabled the community college to raise $52,000 for the Friends of Fullerton College Foundation.

Las Vegas, Nevada

The cast and crew of ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’ stepped into the city of Las Vegas in Clark County, Nevada, to undertake the final week of shooting. During their time in Sin City, they set up camp at multiple locations to create the series’ visual aesthetic. Per reports, the team stopped by several Casinos to showcase the gambling scenes. Apart from that, the water slide sequence was recorded inside a shark tank, while the zip-lining scene was shot across the vibrant Fremont Street in the city. Additionally, in June 2025, crew members were spotted filming outside the iconic Graceland Wedding Chapel at 619 Las Vegas Boulevard South.

Read More: Margo’s Got Money Troubles Episode 1, 2, and 3 Recap: Pregnancy, Unemployment, and OnlyFans