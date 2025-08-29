List of All Elle Fanning Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Mary Elle Fanning made her film debut as a child in 2001, playing a younger version of her sister Dakota Fanning’s character in ‘I Am Sam.’ She continued to grow her portfolio with appearances in studio and independent films such as ‘Daddy Day Care,’ ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,’ and ‘We Bought a Zoo.’ In 2014, Elle gained global popularity starring alongside Angelina Jolie in ‘Maleficent.’ By then, she started to opt for more mature roles, starring in the likes of ‘The Neon Demon,’ ’20th Century Women,’ and ‘A Complete Unknown.’ Loved by the critics, Elle also stars in projects for the small screen, such as ‘The Great’ and ‘The Girl from Plainville,’ and has made her Broadway debut in 2023. If you wish to view Elle Fanning‘s films on Netflix, the following list has been curated for you.

1. All The Bright Places (2020)

Based on Jennifer Niven’s novel of the same name, ‘All The Bright Places’ tells the story of Violet Markey (Elle Fanning) and Theodore Finch (Justice Smith), two teenagers living in a small town in Indiana. Violet suffers from survivor’s guilt following the death of her sister in a car crash. Theodore, on the other hand, is a loner who gets bullied by other students in their school. When the two meet and begin a partnership, they help each other confront their individual struggles and discover that even the seemingly insignificant moments of life hold meaning that we cannot easily comprehend. You can stream the romantic drama on Netflix.

