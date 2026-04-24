Jeremy Allen White’s ‘The Painted Bride’ Starts Filming in Poland in August

Jeremy Allen White will soon head to the Paris of the North for his next feature. Filming for ‘The Painted Bride’ will take place in Warsaw, Poland, starting this August. Jeremiah Zagar will direct, based on a script he wrote. Mandy Patinkin and Isabella Rossellini are also cast.

The story follows Elisha (Allen White), a man who, during the day, swims, cooks, and cares for his family, and at night, obsesses over a new project dedicated to his young son and his dying father. When a crisis draws him back home to Baltimore, his world begins to collapse, expand, regress, and explode all around him. The movie will blend live-action with an innovative approach to stop-motion animation, offering viewers a new kind of viewing experience.

Jeremy Allen White, the Golden Globe-winning star of shows like FX’s ‘The Bear’ and Showtime’s ‘Shameless,’ most recently played Smiler in Robinson Devor’s ‘You Can’t Win,’ which is based on Canadian hobo/burglar Jack Black’s 1926 memoir, and legendary musician Bruce Springsteen in Scott Cooper’s ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere.’ Next for White are Henry Dunham’s crime thriller ‘Enemies,’ which will bring together a hitman and a detective, Jon Favreau’s ‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu,’ where the actor has voiced Rotta the Hutt, and Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning,’ which is about a Facebook whistleblower.

Mandy Patinkin is a common face on television. He is known for portraying CIA chief Saul Berenson in Showtime’s ‘Homeland’ and FBI agent Jason Gideon in CBS’s ‘Criminal Minds.’ His latest credits include Norman Henry in the murder mystery drama series ‘The Artist,’ Dr. Noah Wolf in the NBC medical show ‘Brilliant Minds,’ and Rufus Cotesworth in Hulu’s ‘Death and Other Details.’ We will next see him as Odin in ‘God of War,’ the Prime Video show based on the popular video game of the same name, and as American mobster Anthony Accardo in Roland Joffé’s crime movie ‘November 1963,’ based on the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

Isabella Rossellini, daughter of legendary actress Ingrid Bergman, starred as Franny Forst in FX’s ‘The Beauty’ and Sister Agnes in Edward Berger’s political thriller movie ‘Conclave,’ which deals with scandals within the College of Cardinals. In her upcoming slate, she has Mike Newell’s feature film ‘The Duchess & I,’ which deals with a scandalous romance between an American socialite and British royalty, and Marco Perego’s drama ‘Petrichor,’ which centers on a woman who slowly loses her voice.

Jeremiah Zagar is the director of movies like Netflix’s ‘Hustle,’ starring Adam Sandler as a basketball scout searching for a way back to the NBA, and ‘We the Animals,’ a coming-of-age film based on the novel of the same name by Justin Torres.

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