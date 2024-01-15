Death and Other Details: Where Was the Hulu Show Filmed?

Created by Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams, ‘Death and Other Details’ takes us on a cruise aboard the restored oceanliner, SS Varuna, as it sets sail onto the high seas. Among its vivacious passengers is Imogene Scott, a petty thief with a chip on her shoulder. When she notices a snobbish passenger demeaning someone by flaunting his expensive watch, she breaks into his room as he sleeps to shatter the pricy accessory. However, the man is soon found murdered in his locked cabin, with security camera footage nailing Scott as the primary suspect.

Desperate to prove her innocence, she reluctantly ends up working with the world’s greatest detective, Rufus Cotesworth, to solve the confounding murder mystery. All manner of individuals line the suspect list, from a priest to playboys and millionaires, creating a titillating suspense as the investigative duo traces the footsteps of the real killer. The Hulu series leaves port and revolves around a luxury cruise ship, with our protagonists navigating posh rooms and service corridors within its labyrinthine interiors

Death and Other Details Filming Locations

‘Death and Other Details’ is shot primarily in British Columbia, on-location in Vancouver and Whistler, with Studio shooting taking place in Surrey. A few Mediterranian locations were used as a backdrop for some sequences, including on-location filming in Malta and Gibraltar. The pilot episode was filmed in August 2021 with the original title, ‘Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem.’ Principal photography commenced on August 4, 2022, and was wrapped up in four months by December 6 of the same year. Let us take a closer look at the locations chosen to film the murder mystery series.

Vancouver, British Columbia

Shootings for season one were carried out across multiple sites within the West Coast City. The Hulu series makes use of the port city’s bustling streets and picturesque eateries to frame some of its sequences. The cast and crew ventured to the Vibrant neighborhood of Gastown to lens scenes within the city. Recognized for its whistling Steam Clock, the locality is a hub for chic food joints and hip fashion stores neighboring the Downtown Eastside area. Filming here was conducted along the Alexander and Main Streets. Alexander Street is lined with large-windowed, midrise buildings, highlighted by quaint coffee shops and restaurants.

Mary’s Diner on 1202 Davie Street in Vancouver’s West End stands in for the Oprah Diner seen in the series, with filming at the venue carried out on November 9th and 10th. The coastal region is known for its easy-going atmosphere, gay bars, diverse restaurants, and the Seawall waterfront path.

Whistler, British Columbia

One of the largest skiing destinations in the country, the town of Whistler portrays the Swiss Alps for ‘Death and Other Details.’ A casting call for extras was broadcast in the town, with experienced skiers required for filming on November 28th and 29th. The holiday retreat has also been used for the filming of ‘Goosebumps,’ ‘Cold Pursuit,’ ‘Fifty Shades Freed,’ and ‘Love Hard,’

Surrey, British Columbia

To simulate and shoot scenes in the interior of the cruise ship, Skydance Studios in Surrey is put to use. The Studio on 12091 88 Avenue is the first movie studio to have been constructed in the south of Fraser suburban municipality. It houses five sound stages on 75,000 square feet of production space, including one of the largest sound stages in the world, capable of generating artificial rain.

Gibraltar

The overseas British territory of Gibraltar is the setting of Imogene beginning her journey, with the cruise ship departing for ten days in the first season. As Imogene walks up to the SS Varuna with Anna, the elevated greenery of the Rock of Gibraltar can be seen in the backdrop. Located on the southern coast of Spain, the Strait of Gibraltar is a strategically important location for all trade passing through the Mediterranean, being the only entry point to the Sea.

Malta

The archipelago of Malta rests in the centre of the Mediterranean Sea, between Sicily and the North African coast, and is visible in season one of ‘Death and Other Details.’ The ship takes a halt at the destination, with the characters exploring the city of Valletta wearing cream-colored hats. In cinematic landscape shots, the capital city can be seen along with the Victoria Gate, which serves as its main entry point through the Grand Harbour.

