8 Horror Comedy Shows That Are Just Like Goosebumps

Based on the R. L. Stine book series of the same name, ‘Goosebumps’ is a horror comedy TV series, developed by Rob Letterman and Nicholas Stoller, that revolves around A group of five high school students who set out on an ominous and twisted quest to investigate into the tragic death of Harold Biddle as a teenager three decades before, while discovering some horrible secrets about their parents’ past.

‘Goosebumps’ brings an enticing narrative to the screen, with each episode delving deeper into a new aspect of its genre, wrapped up in mystery and peculiar imaginative horror. And with Halloween coming up, this show makes a strong case for being added to your Halloween binge list, which would need more options, so we’ve got it covered for you with recommendations of similar shows. You can watch most of these shows like ‘Goosebumps’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. The Twilight Zone (2019-2020)

Created by Jordan Peele, Marco Ramirez, and Simon Kinberg, ‘The Twilight Zone‘ is an anthology series based on the 1959 television series of the same name, that focuses on standalone stories that often blend science fiction, horror, and social commentary. The 2019 show explores unusual and thought-provoking scenarios, where characters confront the supernatural and inexplicable.

‘The Twilight Zone’ and “Goosebumps’ are known for their exploration of the unknown, the mysterious, and the unexplained as both shows tap into the fear of the unfamiliar and the unexpected through their characters. Moral dilemmas are a common theme examined in both the series, ‘The Twilight Zone’ is known for its thought-provoking and morality-based narratives, where characters face choices with profound consequences similar to ‘Goosebumps” which involves young protagonists making choices and dealing with the consequences of their actions, offering moral lessons for their young audience.

7. What We Do in the Shadows (2019-)

‘What We Do in the Shadows,’ a Jemaine Clement creation is a mockumentary horror comedy that revolves around four vampire roommates living in a decrepit mansion in Staten Island, New York. The 2019 show, which is based on the movie of the same name, follows the four roommates and their everyday struggles and challenges as they try to adapt to the modern world, navigate vampire politics, and satisfy their supernatural cravings while dealing with the mundane aspects of life.

Both ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ and ‘Goosebumps’ play with the blending of genres. ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ fuses horror with humor, creating a unique comedic take on vampire lore, similar to what ‘Goosebumps’ infuses in its episodes to create a spine-tingling and rib-tickling narrative.

6. Bone Chillers (1996)

Created by Adam Rifkin, ‘Bone Chillers’ is a 1996 horror comedy show based on the eponymous novel by Betsy Haynes, it revolves around a gang of schoolchildren who encounter any number of strange happenings in their school and hometown. Though the show focuses mainly on the supernatural elements, it is seamlessly blended with humorous twists and a moral lesson.

Both shows are an adaption of popular novel series, so they encounter the challenge of adapting the source material faithfully and they are successful in doing that. ‘Bone Chillers’ and ‘Goosebumps’, both aim to create a spooky, eerie atmosphere while maintaining a light and humorous tone. The horror elements in both shows are usually more suspenseful and fun than genuinely terrifying, making them suitable for their young target audience while appealing to an older audience as well due to the nostalgia factor.

5. So Weird (1999-2001)

Created by Tom J. Astle, ‘So Weird’ follows the adventures of 14-year-old Fiona “Fi” Phillips, a computer geek who travels with her family in a tour bus, exploring supernatural mysteries. Fiona is determined to uncover the truth behind the paranormal events she encounters while her family and friends support her quest. The 1999 show features a mix of supernatural, sci-fi, and mythological themes. Both series heavily feature supernatural, paranormal, or mysterious elements.

In ‘So Weird,’ Fiona Phillips travels with her family on a tour bus, exploring and encountering various supernatural phenomena, from UFOs and ghosts to mythical creatures. ‘Goosebumps’ similarly showcases a wide array of supernatural occurrences, including haunted objects, cursed creatures, and strange occurrences in the life of its characters. Aside Both shows were primarily aimed at a similar demographic – children and pre-teens. ‘So Weird’ and ‘Goosebumps’ sought to captivate younger audiences with intriguing, suspenseful, and sometimes eerie stories.

4. Just Beyond (2021)

Created by Seth Grahame-Smith, ‘Just Beyond‘ is a horror comedy anthology series that tells a standalone story in each episode with its own set of characters and a unique supernatural twist. The 2021 show is based on R.L. Stine’s graphic novel of the same name and the stories in the show are often set in a middle school with teenage characters at the heart of the narrative, that explores various supernatural and science fiction themes.

Aside from being based on the same source material, both shows primarily focus on young characters who find themselves in supernatural or eerie situations. The target audience for both shows is children and teenagers, making them relatable and engaging for younger viewers. Both series feature a wide array of supernatural and science fiction themes, such as ghosts, monsters, time travel, and other paranormal phenomena. They delve into the unknown and the unexplained, which is a common theme in R.L. Stine’s works, the source for ‘Just Beyond’ and ‘Goosebumps.’

3. Crazyhead (2016)

Created by Howard Overman, ‘Crazyhead’ is a British horror comedy series that centers around two young women who have the ability to see demons that walk among us. The 2016 show follows best friends Amy and Raquel, who form an unlikely friendship as demon hunters, battling these supernatural threats while navigating the complexities of their own lives and relationships. The show blends humor, horror, and drama, offering a unique take on the supernatural genre.

Both shows center around teenage protagonists who find themselves dealing with extraordinary and often terrifying situations. In Goosebumps,’ the young characters encounter supernatural occurrences and creatures much like ‘Crazyhead,’ where the main characters, Amy and Raquel, are young women who battle spirits. Both shows balance their supernatural elements with dark humor, where the characters use wit and sarcasm while they face the challenges posed by demonic forces.

2. Truth Seekers (2020)

‘Truth Seekers,’ created by Nick Frost and Simon Pegg is a British horror-comedy series that revolves around a group of amateur paranormal investigators who operate under the titular name. The 2020 show follows the team led by Gus (Nick Frost), who investigates various haunted locations across the UK while sharing their adventures on a YouTube channel. As they delve into supernatural occurrences, they uncover a far-reaching and sinister conspiracy threatening the world.

In both shows, the central characters explore and investigate paranormal phenomena and supernatural mysteries. ‘Truth Seekers’ focuses on a team of paranormal investigators, while ‘Goosebumps’ presents a group of teenagers trying to solve a paranormal mystery. Both ‘Truth Seekers’ and ‘Goosebumps’ balance elements of horror and comedy, they use humor to lighten the mood and make the stories accessible to a younger audience. The juxtaposition of scary and funny moments adds an engaging dynamic to the narratives.

1. Are You Afraid of the Dark? (2019–2022)

Originally created by D. J. MacHale and Ned Kandel, ‘Are You Afraid of the Dark?‘ is a horror comedy anthology series that revolves around a group of teens who gather around a campfire to tell each other spooky stories. The 2019 show is a second reboot of the 1992 series of the same name and follows a group of teens who refer to themselves as Midnight Society and gather around a campfire to exchange spooky stories. However, trouble arises when the group realizes that the stories they’re telling have started coming to life.

The shows explore supernatural and paranormal themes, as one can see in ‘Are You Afraid of the Dark?’ which features tales of ghosts, monsters, and otherworldly occurrences, akin to ‘Goosebumps’ where the characters clash with supernatural forces. Aside from having teen characters at the forefront, both shows have a nostalgic appeal for adults who grew up with the original content as ‘Are You Afraid of the Dark?’ is a reboot of the classic ’90s series, while ‘Goosebumps’ is based on R.L. Stine’s immensely popular book series from the ’90s. These factors add to the appeal of both shows.

