Where is Just Beyond Filmed?

Developed by Seth Grahame-Smith for Disney+, ‘Just Beyond’ is a horror-comedy anthology drama packed with enthralling fantasy horror and astonishing revelations. The exciting tales of adventure that the series contains are inspired by and based on the graphic novel series of the same name by R. L. Stine. They come off as quite fresh, although there may be some average apples as often happens in such anthology shows.

The cast ensemble features familiar screen personalities Sally Pressman, Gabriel Bateman, Izabela Vidovic, and Lexi Underwood, alongside a slew of promising new faces. The series takes the viewers to a manor, the quintessential suburbs, and even presumably a studio. Naturally, many may wonder where the series is filmed. If you, too, are curious about the same, you may rely on us.

Just Beyond Filming Locations

‘Just Beyond’ is filmed in its entirety in the US, especially in locations in and around Georgia. Filming for the first season commenced on March 2021 and wrapped up sometime after that. The southeastern US state has come to be known as Hollywood South due to a gradual spike in film and television productions in the state.

The recent affluence of the production industry of Georgia is the culminated result of its diverse landscapes, temperate weather, an army of skilled labor, and state-of-the-art facilities with the means to aid international-standard productions. Moreover, the local government has a lucrative tax credit system to lure productions in the state from up north. Without further ado, let us now take you to the specific locations where the show is filmed.

Atlanta, Georgia

Almost the whole of ‘Just Beyond’ is filmed in and around Atlanta, the capital city of Georgia. It is one of the most welcoming, politically conscious, culturally diverse, and historically pertinent cities, with some iconic locations that receive steady tourist footfall around the year. Most of the scenes are captured in and around the city, but the team occasionally ventures outside to get the look and feel of the suburbs.

The cast and crew visited Boulder Park, a neighborhood in Fulton County not far from Atlanta, to film some crucial sequences for an episode from the first season. A few scenes were also shot in the nearby suburbs of Tucker, located northeast of downtown Atlanta in DeKalb County.

Filming of season 1 of ‘Just Beyond’ briefly took place in the premises of Infinite Realities Comic Book store at 5007 Lavista Road in the neighborhood of Tucker.

Some additional scenes were filmed in Decatur, a city and county seat of the DeKalb County of Georgia. Decatur has an overall family-friendly atmosphere, vibrant nightlife, and elementary schools, all of which make it a safe place to live and carry out filming. Named after war-hero Stephen Decatur, the historically significant neighborhood is an eastern suburb of Atlanta. Moreover, the crew also visited Covington, a township 26 miles east of Atlanta, to film a few sequences.

Read More: Best Horror TV Shows of All Time