Kevin Hart to Star in MCG’s Next Feature ‘Spy Duo’

McG has found one of the leads for his next directorial feature. The Cinemaholic can confirm that Kevin Hart has been cast in the director’s upcoming action comedy movie ‘Spy Duo.’ The Netflix movie will be shot in New Jersey soon. The story follows two competing assassins who discover common ground in the face of impending fatherhood after a fraught standoff in a Lamaze class, which unexpectedly blossoms into an unconventional friendship.

Kevin Hart seemingly took a break from his filmography in 2025, his last projects being the heist movie ‘Lift,’ the ‘Borderlands’ feature adaptation, and the crime drama series ‘Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist,’ all of which came out in 2024. 2025 saw him as the host of the BET Awards and in the Netflix stand-up special ‘Kevin Hart: Acting My Age.’ However, he did lend his voice to the animated show ‘Lil Kev’ and ‘Love, Death & Robots.’ In 2026, the Mark Twain Prize recipient has a string of appearances in store, including as a 40-year-old executive stuck in a three-day bachelor party in the Netflix comedy movie ’72 Hours,’ the co-host of a yet-untitled comedy competition series also for Netflix, and ‘Jumanji 3,’ which will be released on December 25, 2026. It remains to be seen with whom Hart is paired with/against in the McG-directed movie, though we can be certain it will be a very big star.

McG, AKA Joseph McGinty Nichol, is the director of beloved movies like ‘Charlie’s Angels,’ ‘This Means War,’ and ‘Terminator Salvation.’ His latest directorial venture was the sci-fi movie ‘Uglies,’ starring Joey King. His upcoming movie is the Chris Pratt-starrer ‘Way of the Warrior Kid,’ which is based on the children’s novel by Jocko Willink. It centers on how a bullied 11-year-old named Marc (Jude Hill) learns to find his inner warrior over the course of one summer, with the help of his Navy SEAL uncle, Jake (Pratt). Linda Cardellini is also in the movie. It will be released on Apple TV on November 20, 2026.

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