Manchester, United Kingdom, will soon host actress Phoebe Dynevor. This is because the filming of the Prime Video crime drama series ‘Dirty’ will take place in the city between September this year and March 2027. Creator Matt Charman will serve as writer and showrunner. Dynevor is the only revealed cast member yet.

Set in Manchester, England, the eight-episode show will focus on Eva Bennett (Dynevor), a trainee detective. She returns to the city and joins a homicide investigation led by her fearsome, estranged mother, a legendary, high-ranking officer. As they navigate their complicated relationship and long-buried truths resurface, Eva starts to uncover her mother’s crimes, forcing her to make a choice between justice and blood.

Phoebe Dynevor is known for playing the Duchess of Hastings Daphne Basset in Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ and Clare O’Brien in ‘Younger,’ also on Netflix. Many will recognize her as Emily from the Netflix erotic psychological thriller ‘Fair Play.’ In 2025, we saw her as Elizabeth Nettles in Jan Komasa’s political thriller drama ‘Anniversary’ and Maya in Neil Burger’s spy thriller ‘Inheritance,’ which was shot on iPhone.

In Dynevor’s upcoming slate of projects, there is M. Night Shyamalan’s mystery drama ‘Remain,’ co-starring Jake Gyllenhaal, about a grieving architect who meets a mysterious woman who makes him question his rational beliefs about life and loss; Tommy Wirkola’s shark horror movie ‘Thrash,’ also starring Djimon Hounsou, taking place in a coastal town where a Category 5 hurricane ushers in hungry sharks; and ‘Pendulum,’ a thriller helmed by Mark Heyman and also featuring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Norman Reedus; centering on a couple whose love is tested during their stay at a retreat in Mexico by the retreat’s leader. The range of projects she is involved in makes her one of the most versatile young English actors of the current times.

Manchester, United Kingdom, served as the production base for shows like ‘Unforgotten,’ ‘Culprits,’ ‘Sherwood,’ and ‘Accused.’

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