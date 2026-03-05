Kate Hudson and Javier Bardem’s ‘Hello & Paris’ Starts Filming in London Q2 2026

Golden Globe winner Kate Hudson and Academy Award-winner Javier Bardem will head to the British Capital for their upcoming feature together. The romantic comedy drama ‘Hello & Paris’ will be filmed in London, United Kingdom, in the second quarter of this year. Elizabeth Chomko will direct. She also wrote the screenplay, which is based loosely on Deborah McKinlay’s novel ‘That Part Was True.’

The story follows a shy Englishwoman (Hudson) trapped in a stagnant marriage, who begins an anonymous pen-pal correspondence with a lonely American bookseller (Bardem) living in Paris. What starts as a simple exchange about literature and life gradually deepens into a heartfelt connection between two strangers who feel unseen in their own worlds. Through letters filled with wit, longing, and vulnerability, they share their private disappointments, dreams, and quiet rebellions against lives that no longer fit them. As their bond grows, both begin to question the choices that led them to their current isolation. When circumstances push them toward the possibility of finally meeting, the imagined intimacy they’ve built through words faces the unpredictable reality of the real world.

Kate Hudson recently starred alongside Hugh Jackman in the biographical musical feature ‘Song Sung Blue,’ based on the lives of Mike and Claire Sardina, members of the Neil Diamond tribute band Lightning & Thunder. She also has a starring role in Netflix’s sports drama series ‘Running Point,’ playing Isla Gordon, the new president of the Los Angeles Waves basketball team. Season 2 of the show has wrapped filming and will drop on April 23 this year.

Javier Bardem’s recent credits include APXGP team owner Ruben Cervantes in Joseph Kosinski’s ‘F1,’ and José Menendez, father of the Menendez Brothers, in Season 2 of Netflix’s true-crime drama series ‘Monster.’ Next for the actor is Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune: Part Three,’ where he will reprise the role of Stilgar, Florian Zeller’s thriller movie ‘Bunker,’ about a man building a survivalist bunker for a billionaire, and the Apple TV+ drama miniseries ‘Cape Fear,’ based on the two eponymous movies, Martin Scorsese’s cult classic and the 1962 version, and John D. MacDonald’s novel ‘The Executioners,’ on which the movies are based. The show also stars Amy Adams and Patrick Wilson. The first two episodes will drop on the streaming platform on June 5 this year.

Elizabeth Chomko made her feature directorial debut with the family drama ‘What They Had,’ which centers on a woman dealing with her mother’s Alzheimer’s. It stars Hilary Swank, Michael Shannon, Robert Forster, Blythe Danner, and Taissa Farmiga. ‘Hello & Paris’ is Chomko’s sophomore feature project.

