‘Cross’ Renewed for Season 3 at Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime has finally renewed the crime thriller show ‘Cross’ for its third season, The Cinemaholic can confirm. Principal photography will take place between April 6 and July 30 this year in Mississauga, Ontario. Creator/showrunner Ben Watkins is back as head writer, with Craig Siebels as co-writer and director.

In the latest episode of Season 2, Episode 5, titled ‘Climb,’ Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge) and Rebecca Matthews (Jeanie Mason) finally come face to face. The episode begins with an autopsy on the body of Lincoln Esteban, who shot himself. Cross and Craig (Alona Tal) are thus forced to return to square one. They don’t believe that Lincoln could have taken his own life and that the mystery woman (Rebecca) is involved in the case, too. A lead lands a file in their hands on Rebecca’s mother and her suspicious death. Cross and Craig follow the breadcrumbs and uncover Rebecca’s identity, which requires them to travel to Florida.

However, Craig runs into Bobby Trey (Johnny Ray Gill) at her apartment. Trey shows Craig a video that frames her for Thompson’s suicide. She calls it a deepfake being used by Bad Religion to pin it on Kayla. Bobby believes her, and she sends Bobby to FBI Agent Bruce Folsom (David Tomlinson), who owes her a favor. While her boss, Roy (Ben Watkins), learns that she has tried to misuse bureau resources and threatens her with suspension, Craig presents evidence that he is a dirty cop after he gives her a green light. The deepfake video is cracked, and the person responsible for the experiment is revealed to be a woman named Felicia.

Cross, who arrives in Florida, meets Rebecca, charging her with the murders. He tries to make her turn herself in as well as her evidence, with which the cops can bring down Lance Durand (Matthew Lillard), owner of Crestbrook Industries, which is involved in sex trafficking, the proper/legal way. Rebecca asks for 24 hours. Then, during what’s going to be the final meeting, as Craig is waiting for Rebecca, a truck rams into his car and out comes Donnie (Wes Chatham), Rebecca’s partner. As it appears Donnie will kill Cross, a car races up. Bobby Trey rushes out and wounds Donnie, forcing him to run away. It is revealed that Craig didn’t trust Rebecca, so he sent Boddy to be Cross’s backup in case things went wrong.

Episode 5 ends with Rebecca revealed to be after her new target, Senator Ashford (Josh Peck). His mother was a judge who helped Crestbrook Industries avoid trouble. Rebecca has a file that Ashford’s mother left as insurance that she uses to blackmail Ashford. It remains to be seen whether Ashford agrees to her terms and aids her in killing those involved in Crestbrook. Three episodes still remain before we get a final confrontation between Cross and Rebecca, the outcome of which will certainly be worth watching. We will also find out whether Lance Durand is arrested for his crimes against humanity. Episode 6 will air on March 4, 2026.

Read More: ‘I, Jack Wright’ Reportedly Renewed for Season 2 at BritBox