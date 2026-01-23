22 Best Basketball Movies and Shows on Netflix (January 2026)

Basketball is one of America’s most celebrated sports. From the decorated courts of the NBA to junior-level school teams, the game offers a sense of belonging to every fan. Legends like Michael Jordan and LeBron James have graced the court, providing the viewers both entertainment and inspiration over the years. Cinema and television have multiple basketball stories, which shed light on the various facets of the sport. The rapid pace, tense moments, and dramatic elements of the basketball game make it a highly relevant sport in cinema.

The cultural contribution of basketball also makes it one of the most recognizable aspects of the American way of life. In the present era, the sport has been able to go beyond racial, gender, and economic barriers, making it a significant vehicle of social unity in the country. In this list, we bring you movies and shows streaming on Netflix that intriguingly reflect the spirit of basketball and the athletes who strive for greatness in the sport.

22. Amateur (2018)

Directed by Ryan Koo, Netflix’s ‘Amateur’ chronicles the story of Terron Forte (Michael Rainey Jr.), who is a talented basketball player and a teenager looking for opportunities. His humble beginnings also dictate his desperation for greatness in the sport. He is spotted by Coach Gaines (Josh Charles), who recognizes his true talent. As Terron starts training under Gaines, he gets exposed to both the positive and negative sides of basketball culture in the country. While Gaines promises Terron’s parents that he will be a millionaire before the end of his teenage years, Terron must escape the weight of his ambitions to succeed. The sports drama film is a nuanced exploration of the hustle and bustle of the sport through the eyes of a young player. It is streaming on Netflix.

21. Hoops (2020)

‘Hoops’ centers on the actions of Ben Hopkins (Jake Johnson), a high-school basketball coach known for his rather uncensored style of talking. He hopes to coach in the big leagues one day, but this is a difficult dream, especially given his underperforming students. Despite the odds being stacked against him, Ben pushes his limits to train his amateur team for local tournaments. However, hilarious moments and instances of pure chaos derail his plans in unexpected ways. Amidst all this, Ben must also deal with the fact that his father is a celebrity. To truly realize his potential, Ben may have to go the extra mile. The Netflix animated sitcom, created by Ben Hoffman, is a wild and riveting tale of basketball that focuses on adult themes. You can view it here.

20. High Flying Bird (2019)

Helmed by Steven Soderbergh, ‘High Flying Bird’ follows Ray Burke (André Holland), a sports agent from NYC who finds himself in a fix due to a sudden shutdown of the NBA. With no matches being played, billions of dollars are lost. To overcome this and save the sport, Ray intends to target the very basis of the NBA by making the sport more local and grounded. Instead of giving up control of the game to the NBA, Ray approaches athletes to play against each other and stream the games on social media and other public platforms. This is a highly risky plan that could either change the way in which basketball is perceived or cause greater loss. The Netflix sports drama film is a thrilling and grounded take on the realities of the economics and spirit of basketball. You may watch the action on Netflix.

19. Rez Ball (2024)

‘Rez Ball’ narrates the trials and tribulations of the Chuska Warriors, a Native American high school basketball team from New Mexico. Jimmy Holiday (Kauchani Bratt) and other members of the team strive for greater success and a chance to play at the state championship in the coming days. However, this dream is shattered when Nataanii Jackson (Kusem Goodwind), the main player of the team, tragically meets his end. Without the firepower or the experience, the remaining players must fight it out against overwhelming odds to keep their basketball dreams intact, while also maintaining their cultural legacy and identity. Directed by Sydney Freeland and based on the nonfiction sports novel ‘Canyon Dreams: A Basketball Season on the Navajo Nation’ by Michael Powell, the movie is a vivid portrayal of the power of teamwork and the magic of basketball. The sports drama film is available here.

18. Power Moves with Shaquille O’Neal (2025)

‘Power Moves with Shaquille O’Neal’ delves into the efforts of Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson to achieve something remarkable. Shaquille O’Neal sets out to revitalize the failing brand of Reebok, which was once a popular shoe and apparel brand in the realm of American basketball. Due to failing products and economic realities, it faces a downward spiral. Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson try to make the brand relevant again by ensuring that popular athletes start using it again, and that the shoes are of great quality. With failure not seen as an option, it will take something spectacular to achieve this miraculous transformation. The Netflix sports documentary series, executive-produced by Jeremy Castro, is a riveting account of basketball economics through the perspectives of players and sportswear manufacturers. It is streaming on Netflix.

17. Starting 5 (2024-)

Netflix’s ‘Starting 5’ is a sports documentary series that gives us a glimpse into the lives of popular NBA players, on and off the court. Set during NBA seasons, it features LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, Jaylen Brown, Kevin Durant, and others. We see interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and moments of struggle and success in the lives of these athletes as they give it their all on the court. The show also sheds light on the role played by social media in the lives of the athletes, the expectations surrounding them, and the sacrifices necessary for victory. Directed by Trishtan Williams and others, the engaging story can be watched here.

16. Survivor’s Remorse (2014-2017)

Created by Mike O’Malley, ‘Survivor’s Remorse’ sheds light on the lives of Cam Calloway (Jessie T. Usher) and his cousin Reggie Vaughn (RonReaco Lee), who grow up in the ghetto with significant challenges. Despite the hardships, they achieve fame and fortune as talented basketball players. As they look forward to the next steps of their careers and lives, familial issues and other challenges confront them. While they have success, others around them seem to have a difficult life. The two men may have to come to terms with the reality that success and fame come at a cost, and that the neighborhood always stays with you, one way or another. The comedy-drama series is an offbeat and unique perspective on the hustle culture of basketball, which is streaming on Netflix.

15. Basketball or Nothing (2019)

The Netflix documentary series ‘Basketball or Nothing’ is set in Chinle, Arizona, on the remote Navajo Nation Reservation. This Native American community is one where basketball is a vital lifeline for youngsters looking to break out of their shells. The series also chronicles the social problems in the community, which include alcohol, drugs, and suicide. For youngsters, basketball is one of the few ways to achieve independence and help their families. As the young players of the Chinle High School boys’ basketball team set foot in the highly competitive world of basketball, they battle not only for sporting glory but also for survival and legacy. Directed by Michael P. Lucas and written by Matt Howley, it is a grounded insight into an inspirational story. The journey unfolds here.

14. Running Point (2025-)

‘Running Point’ deals with the ups and downs in the life of Isla Gordon (Kate Hudson), who is unexpectedly made the president of her family’s high-level basketball team, the Los Angeles Waves. Having been away from the world of basketball for her whole life, she now faces the seemingly impossible task of ensuring the success of her team in the league. She enters the office as a stranger and attempts to learn the basics of the basketball business, while also trying to bond with the athletes on her team. To truly achieve success in her new job, Isla must reinvent herself while also maintaining her own independence. Created by Elaine Ko, Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, and David Stassen, the Netflix sports comedy series is a wild ride of chaos, basketball, aspirations, and hilarious moments. It can be discovered on Netflix.

13. Hustle (2022)

In ‘Hustle,’ Stanley Sugerman (Adam Sandler) is the international scout for the Philadelphia 76ers of the NBA. He craves some meaning in his life, as he has always been out of luck. This also adds to the stress of his family life with his wife and daughter. During one of his scouting trips to Spain, he spots the extremely talented basketball player Bo Cruz (Juancho Hernangómez). Without any hesitation, Stanley picks him for the team without asking for permission. As Bo arrives in the US, he soon discovers that success in the NBA is not easily achieved. Stanley sees Bo as his one chance to get back into winning ways. Directed by Jeremiah Zagar, the sports comedy-drama film is an inspirational basketball story with a focus on hard work and success. You may enjoy it here.

12. The Redeem Team (2022)

Directed by Jon Weinbach, Netflix’s ‘The Redeem Team’ revolves around the ups and downs in the lives of the members of the 2008 U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball team. As they strive for gold in Beijing, following their previous loss in Athens, they face uphill tasks that test them like never before. Featuring stars like Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Dwyane Wade, the documentary film sheds light on personal and professional moments from their lives through interviews and footage. At the core of the narrative is the team’s transformation under coach Mike Krzyzewski, who attempts to redefine greatness in his own terms. The engaging story is available to watch on Netflix.

11. Sue Bird: In the Clutch (2024)

‘Sue Bird: In the Clutch’ narrates the inspirational story of WNBA athlete Sue Bird. It intricately looks at different points in her basketball career, as she writes her own legacy over nearly 21 years on the court. The core of the narrative focuses on her decision to retire after a long career and its aftermath, presented through raw footage and interviews. In this journey, we also see her dynamics with her partner, Megan Rapinoe. The documentary film directed by Sarah Dowland also highlights her achievements at the Olympics, especially her winning five gold medals, and her long journey towards being one of the greats of the game. The intriguing tale is streaming here.

10. Untold: Malice at the Palace (2021)

Netflix’s ‘Untold: Malice at the Palace’ is one of the films in the documentary series ‘Untold’ and focuses on an infamous incident in basketball. Directed by Floyd Russ, it chronicles events on November 19, 2004, when an NBA game between the Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons unfolded. The documentary film focuses explicitly on the physical brawl between the two teams that broke out when Pacers player Ron Artest fouled Pistons player Ben Wallace towards the end of the match. This incident is recalled by the players involved nearly seventeen years later. We see the infamous event from various angles as the players give their own perspectives. You can watch the riveting story on Netflix.

9. Court of Gold (2025)

‘Court of Gold’ deals with the efforts of men’s national basketball teams from the US, France, Serbia, and Canada as they strive to win at the Paris Olympics in 2024. Though the American team has been winning for the past four years, 2024 looks different, as other teams also boast strong players who can compete at the highest levels. The Netflix documentary series features interviews, locker-room footage, and other moments from the lives of the athletes as they risk it all in an epic battle for Olympic gold. Directed by Jake Rogal, it also comments on legacy, greatness, and the intense efforts of the coaches as they train their men for battle on the court. You can watch it here.

8. Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game (2017)

‘Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game’ or ‘Gekijouban Kuroko no basuke: Last Game’ follows the action of the Jabberwock, an American street basketball team. The Jabberwock team members visit Japan amid media attention to play a friendly match against a Japanese team. The Japanese team suffers a humiliating defeat, after which the Jabberwock insults them by comparing them to monkeys. This infuriates Kagetora Aida, a former member of the Japanese national basketball team. He forms a team, the Vorpal Swords, to seek revenge against the Americans and earn redemption through a rematch. The Japanese anime sports film, directed by Shunsuke Tada, is a poignant tale. Based on the sports manga series ‘Kuroko’s Basketball’ written and illustrated by Tadatoshi Fujimaki, the engaging visual journey can be found on Netflix.

7. Bill Russell: Legend (2023)

‘Bill Russell: Legend’ follows the life of Bill Russell, who is a celebrated basketball legend of the NBA. The Netflix documentary series revolves around different moments in his life as he goes through the trials and tribulations of basketball. Outside the court, he also emerges as a leading voice for the rights of the African-American community during the Civil Rights Movement in America. The narrative features an intricate look at Bill’s life through his own interviews and the perspectives of other experts. As he goes on to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Obama, his legacy of social justice plays a pivotal role in his life. All in all, the narrative is a comprehensive commentary on his unapologetic way of life. You can watch it here.

6. The First Slam Dunk (2022)

Directed by Takehiko Inoue, ‘The First Slam Dunk’ chronicles the trials and tribulations of Ryota Miyagi, a teenage basketball player in Japan. He is the point guard of his high school team and shows immense talent. A great tragedy occurs in his life, wherein his elder brother Sota dies. This affects Ryota in unprecedented ways as he struggles to cope with the death of his loved one. To honor the memory of his brother, who was instrumental in shaping his love for basketball, Ryota seeks the help of his team to achieve greater success in the sport.

The Shohoku High School basketball team challenges tougher opponents, and in the process, Ryota wishes to emerge as a popular athlete. The Japanese anime sports drama movie, based on the sports manga series ‘Slam Dunk’ written and illustrated by Takehiko Inoue, is a layered navigation of dreams. The visual treat can be enjoyed on Netflix.

5. Kuroko’s Basketball (2012-2015)

In ‘Kuroko’s Basketball’ or ‘Kuroko No Basket,’ Taiga Kagami, a basketball player returning from America, joins Seirin High and meets fellow student Tetsuya Kuroko. Meanwhile, the Teiko Middle School Basketball Team is known for producing great basketball players in the past, including the five collectively called the Miracle Generation. Seemingly bad at basketball and easily overlooked, Kuroko uses his lack of presence to pass unnoticed during the games. However, Taiga realizes that Kuroko is talented.

The two basketball players forge a pact to defeat the players of the Miracle Generation. Nevertheless, winning against the greats is not an easy challenge and requires the players to reinvent themselves. Directed by Shunsuke Tada and others, the Japanese anime sports drama series is an engaging and inspirational story of greatness in basketball. Based on the eponymous sports manga series written and illustrated by Tadatoshi Fujimaki, the show, written by Noboru Takagi and others, can be watched here.

4. Last Chance U: Basketball (2021-)

Netflix’s ‘Last Chance U: Basketball’ revolves around the lives of young basketball players in the US who play at the level of community college basketball. The documentary series focuses on East Mississippi Community College’s highly successful JUCO football program. It also sheds light on the academic challenges and familial backgrounds of young athletes seeking meaning in their lives. Academic advisor Brittany Wagner is central to ensuring graduation, while Head Coach Buddy Stephens struggles with his temper as he tries to make the team successful. As the young athletes brave it all in the competitive world of basketball, they must also come to terms with their realities and mental health. Directed by Adam Leibowitz and others, it features raw footage and an intimate portrayal of the journeys of the youngsters and their environments. It is streaming on Netflix.

3. 30 for 30: Once Brothers (2010)

‘30 for 30: Once Brothers’ or ‘Once Brothers’ is one of the documentary films in the documentary film series ‘30 for 30.’ It focuses on the profound personal and athletic connection shared by Croatian basketball athlete Dražen Petrović and Serbian player Vlade Divac. They forge a friendship in their youth in the Balkans and harbor great ambitions to take their skills to the next level. The narrative details their trajectory from teammates on the Yugoslavian national team to professional rivals in the NBA. During the Yugoslav civil war in the 1990s, their connection is tested as they find themselves burdened by national and social identities. The emotional core of the narrative is Vlade’s handling of the grief related to Dražen’s death. The moving story, directed by Michael Tolajian, can be watched here.

2. Slam Dunk (1993-1996)

‘Slam Dunk’ or ‘Slam Dunk: Suramu danku’ tells the story of Hanamichi Sakuragi, who joins the Shohoku High School basketball team to impress Haruko Akagi, a girl he likes. However, his main challenge is the fact that he has been rejected by many girls in the past, and Haruko loves talented basketball player Kaede Rukawa. Though initially joining for love, Sakuragi develops a passion for basketball. Realizing that he has great potential in the sport, he works towards achieving a seemingly impossible dream.

He teams up with other aspiring players full of hope to take the school team to greater heights in the realm of basketball. However, intense games, rivalries, and emotional issues challenge the players in unexpected ways. The Japanese anime sports drama series, based on the eponymous sports manga series written and illustrated by Takehiko Inoue, is a visually stunning piece of art. Directed by Nobutaka Nishizawa and written by Yoshiyuki Suga, it is streaming on Netflix.

1. The Last Dance (2020)

‘The Last Dance’ chronicles the rise of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls during the 1997-98 season, as they pursue their sixth NBA title. Featuring interviews, personal moments, and unseen footage, the sports documentary series covers Jordan’s career, from high school star to global cultural icon. The main focus of the narrative is on the way in which the Bulls built their strategy during the build-up to the matches with the insights of the coach Phil Jackson.

The visual spectacle of the narrative is complemented by its intricate portrayal of the path towards greatness. As the Bulls achieve the legacy of being one of the most dominant dynasties in the history of basketball, their personal challenges and the sacrifices assume greater significance. Directed by Jason Hehir, it paints a vivid picture of one of America’s greatest teams, while also commenting on the value of basketball in the country. You may enjoy the thrilling story here.

