List of All Chris Pratt Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Considered to be among Hollywood’s most bankable stars, Christopher Michael Pratt got his acting break on television in 2002, starring in ‘Everwood.’ However, it is as Andy Dwyer in the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation that he received widespread fame. Chris became a global star when he was cast by director James Gunn as Peter Quill, aka Star Lord, to lead the 2014 film ‘Guardians of the Galaxy‘ within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has since embodied the role in the sequels as well as other projects set within the MCU, such as ‘Avengers: Infinity War,’ ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ and ‘Thor: Love and Thunder.’ The commercial success of the actor has also been buoyed by his leading the ‘Jurassic World‘ franchise as Owen Grady. In addition to starring in other films like ‘The Magnificent Seven,’ ‘Passengers,’ ‘The Tomorrow War,’ and ‘The Electric State,’ Chris also lends his voice to iconic animated films such as ‘The Lego Movie’ franchise, ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie,’ and ‘The Garfield Movie.’ If you are seeking to binge-watch movies featuring Chris Pratt on Netflix, the following list has been curated for you.

2. The Garfield Movie (2024)

Based on the comic strip created by Jim Davis, ‘The Garfield Movie’ tells the origin story of the beloved orange cat who loves lasagna and hates Mondays. Left behind on the streets by his father, a scruffy street cat named Vic, Garfield gets adopted by Jon when he spots the kitten outside a restaurant window. Garfield gets used to a life of luxury with Jon, who also adopts a pet dog, Otis. One night, Garfield and Otis get kidnapped by the hench-dogs of a deranged Persian cat, Jinx, who holds a grudge against Vic. The latter walks back into Garfield’s life once again to rescue him, and ends up getting him involved in a high-stakes heist. Chris Pratt lends his voice to Garfield in the movie, while Samuel L. Jackson voices Vic. You can watch the animated comedy here.

1. The Electric State (2025)

Inspired by the eponymous 2018 illustrated novel by Simon Stålenhag, ‘The Electric State’ is set in an alternate, retro-futuristic 1990s that has seen a failed robot uprising. Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown), a young orphan, finds her life upended when she comes across Cosmo, a robot seemingly controlled by her long-presumed-dead brother. Desperate to uncover the truth, she sets out on an epic journey across the reimagined American southwest. On their way, Michelle and Cosmo meet low-rent smuggler Keats (Chris Pratt) and his quirky robot sidekick, Herman, who decide to join them on their quest. Directed by the brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, you can stream the science fiction action-adventure film on Netflix.

