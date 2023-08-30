Agatha: Coven of Chaos: Plot Details Revealed

Salem’s Seven will be an integral part of Marvel’s upcoming superhero series ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos.’ As per sources, the group of magical beings, the daughters of the witches who belong to Agatha Harkness’ mother’s coven, wants to exact revenge on the titular character for killing their mothers. In addition, they can also reportedly turn into animals. The series revolves around Agatha, a potent witch who lives as Agnes, Wanda Maximoff and Vision’s neighbor within the fictional ‘WandaVision’ sitcom.

According to Marvel Comics, Salem’s Seven are magically mutated superhumans. They are the daughters of Nicholas Scratch, Agatha’s son, which makes them the latter’s grandchildren. They are also the residents of New Salem, Colorado, a place where witches seek refuge to avoid getting persecuted. In the comics, Scratch abducts Agatha for leaving New Salem and living an ordinary life despite being a witch. He then sets out to execute her, only for the Fantastic Four to save her.

Salem’s Seven is a group formed by Brutacus, Gazelle, Hydron, Reptilla, Thornn, Vakume, and Vertigo. Although they appear as normal human beings in general, they can transform themselves into animals. Marvel hasn’t yet announced who will portray these characters.

Originally titled ‘Agatha: House of Harkness,’ ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ was created by Jac Schaeffer, who also created ‘WandaVision.’ The principal photography of the series began in January 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. The shooting of the same also took place in Los Angeles, California. The production reportedly wrapped up in May 2023. The series is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2024 but the exact date is yet to be announced. The series, which is a part of the MCU’s Phase Five, comprises nine episodes.

The show stars Kathryn Hahn as Agatha. Joining her are Debra Jo Rupp (Sharon), Evan Peters (Ralph Bohner), Emma Caulfield Ford (Sarah Proctor), David Payton (Herb), David Lengel (Phil Jones), Asif Ali (Norm), Amos Glick (Dennis), and Kate Forbes (Agatha’s mother Evanora). Joe Locke (‘Heartstopper’) and Aubrey Plaza (‘The White Lotus’) are also part of the cast and they play a familiar and a witch respectively. Patti LuPone (‘Beau Is Afraid’) plays Lilia Calderu, a Sicilian witch and a member of Agatha’s coven, as well. Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, and Okwui Okpokwasili will also feature in the show in undisclosed roles.

While Disney is gearing up for the release of the show next year, the studio also reportedly greenlit ‘The Witches’ Road,’ a television special that serves as a prequel to the series. The special revolves around the origin of the Witches’ Road, a plane of existence that is accessible only to witches, sorcerers, or powerful mages.

