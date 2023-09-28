AGT Season 18 Finalists: Where Are They Now?

Vying for the top spot and the coveted prize, ABC’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ features the berserk and remarkable abilities of several talented individuals. The reality television show chronicles the journey of musicians, dancers, comedians, magicians, and even acrobats as they strive to display an unbridled passion for their craft. Adjudicated by a group of renowned panelists, the series has continued to garner acclaim since its inception in 2009. Likewise, the eighteenth iteration of the show also features unprecedented talent. So, if you’re also wondering more about the season’s finalists and their whereabouts, then look no further because we’ve got all the answers right here!

Where is Adrian Stoica Now?

The finale of the season saw Adrian Stoica and his Border Collie Hurricane pulling out all the stops. The human and dog duo created a sweet date night routine that seemed impossible for a dog to perform. Besides getting crowned the winner of the season, Adrian Stoica and his faithful furry companion have also won a whopping cash prize of $1 million. In addition, the duo has also won the chance to headline a show in Las Vegas at the Luxor Hotel and Casino as part of ‘America’s Got Talent Presents Superstars Live.’

Besides sharing the responsibilities of Hurricane, Adrian also takes care of eight dogs and two cats. The television personality also offers workshops and coaching sessions to clients. With their newfound victory, Adrian and Hurricane are also earning wide renown and have since amassed a significant following on Instagram. From appearing in interviews to collaborating with other acts, several avenues of success have now opened up for the riveting duo.

Where is Murmuration Now?

With as many as 64 members in their group, the France-based dancing troupe managed to impress viewers and judges during their audition. Not just this, their hypnotic performance was also awarded the Golden Buzzer by Howie Mandel. Since the finals, the group is continuing to explore a multitude of opportunities. Besides rising to the occasion and setting the pace for perfection on the show, the members of Murmuration are consistently working on improving their skills. Leader Maillot Jibril has recently made an appearance in Shakira’s music video and hopes to take his dance troupe to new heights.

Where is Ahren Belisle Now?

Mapping his journey from software engineering to comedy, Ahren Belisle won over countless fans through his performance. Despite having cerebral palsy and being non-verbal, he has used his ingenuity to evoke laughter from audiences. Since his time on the show, Ahren has accrued a significant following on Instagram. He has since been using his platform to raise awareness about disability and patterns of thinking. He recently performed his first comedy theatre show at Richmond Hill, Toronto. The television personality has also earned mentions in eminent publications and podcasts. Besides this, he has also raised awareness about discrimination in public transport. Nevertheless, the comedian continues to garner acclaim for his skills and abilities.

Where is Puti Ariani Now?

Having won over judges with her original song during the audition, Puti Ariani managed to dazzle the audiences and judges quite easily. Only 17, the young singer-songwriter even earned Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer, further defining the extent of her skillset. Since the show, the Indonesian native has used her platform to exponentiate her growth. With over a million followers on social media, the winner of Indonesia’s Got Talent 2014 is now looking to launch her music. She has even appeared in an advertisement for Detergent Sayang 2 in 1 and was a part of the 78th independence celebration of the Republic of Indonesia. The singer released her EP ‘Cinta Itu Baik’ in 2020 and is continuously working on expanding her creativity.

Where is Lavender Darcangelo Now?

With an unbridled passion for singing, Lavender showcased that talent knows no bounds. Despite being blind and autistic, the television personality managed to reflect her abilities flawlessly and won the Golden Buzzer from Heidi Klum. While the singer failed to secure the top spot, she has continued to pursue her passion with the help of her adoptive fathers – Wil and Jamie. Besides enjoying familial bliss with her parents, she is also working on launching her solo debut album, entitled ‘Mosaic.’ Lavender also enjoys spending time with her boyfriend, Brian, when she’s not engaged in work commitments. In addition, the television personality continues to use her online platform to raise awareness about the diversity within the disabled community.

Where are the Ramadhani Brothers Now?

Displaying a grand performance that swept the judges off their feet, the Ramadhani Brothers showcased a spellbinding acrobatic and head-balancing act during their audition. Hailing from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, their dangerous yet striking performance has earned them wide renown. Now, the brothers plan on taking on various competitions. They have recently been invited to meet the cast of ‘KA’ by Cirque de Soleil. The brothers also hope to headline as main acts in several shows. Naturally, their ambition is bound to pave the way for their future achievements.

Where is the Mzansi Youth Choir Now?

After performing Nightbirdie’s ‘It’s Okay,’ the Mzansi Youth Choir quickly made their abilities as a group known. Established in 2003, the South African group has become a haven for young people who continue to propel the choir’s growth. After the show, the choir has continued to map their road to success. Besides getting a boost on social media, their talents have also been recognized by eminent publications. Most recently, they have performed at the One World Music Festival, M-Net Idols, Starlight Classics, and ‘The Voice.’ Having performed with artists like Beyonce and Shakira, the group has made history by winning the Golden Buzzer from all the judges as well as a roaring audience. As such, several milestones await the group.

Where is the 82nd Airborne Division All-American Chorus Now?

Despite losing the top spot, the 82nd Airborne Division Chorus has continued to display its intersectional interests. Before entering the finals, the group had declared that they would willingly leave behind the $1 million cash prize if they happened to win. Nevertheless, the members of the chorus continue to celebrate the achievements of the members and explore a plethora of opportunities as a group act. From gathering for each other during promotions to bidding members of the platoon farewell, the chorus group continues to coalesce their talents and their services. Most recently, the group even appeared on the ‘Today Show’ and displayed their talents on national television. The members of the troop recently participated in the Culminating Training Exercise program designed to prepare, train, and execute mission measures.

Where is Avantgardey Now?

The juxtaposition of skill and suave brought Japanese dance group Avantgardey to another realm of entertainment. The group displayed their unique movements and ended up winning the curiosity of audiences and judges. Since their time on the show, the group is continuing to expand its growth. Besides appearing at television festivals and events, the group also creates online content and is known for its eclectic movements on social media. They have recently collaborated with Kelli Erdmann on Instagram.

Where is Chibi Unity Now?

Despite unexpected injuries and other adversities, Chibi Unity proved their acumen and mettle during the finale. While the group failed to secure the top spot on the show, the 27-member fusion dance crew from Niigata, Japan, continues to grow. With the added impetus of ‘America’s Got Talent,’ the dance troupe is focusing on diversifying their abilities. Besides performing at renowned events, the group also shares a vivid social media presence and regularly shares vlogs from practices and performances with fans. The team has most recently performed with Baekhyun, a member of the K-pop band EXO.

Where is Anna DeGuzman Now?

With confounding abilities that defy logic and rationality, Anna wowed judges with her magic. The card trick expert managed to hold the attention of the judges completely. Besides getting recognition for her act on ‘America’s Got Talent,’ Anna has also recently appeared in ‘Penn & Teller’s Fool US.’ Additionally, she has also made appearances on MTV, Disney, and ESPN. The young, talented magician also shares moments of her latest achievements online with fans. Not just this, the Instagram creator even uses her social media platform to share the latest updates.

