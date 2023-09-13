Al Snow Net Worth: How Rich is the OVW CEO?

Netflix’s ‘Wrestling‘ sheds light on many big names from Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW), though few shine as bright as Allen Ray Sarven, who is more famously known as Al Snow. A legendary professional wrestler who has been active in the industry, his story and work in the reality show have left many to wonder more and more about his professional accomplishments. Just how has Al earned his wealth, and how rich is he, as of writing? Well, here is what we know about the same!

How Did Al Snow Earn His Money?

A huge fan of professional wrestling, Al Snow made his debut in the industry on May 22, 1982, in a match for Ohio’s Midwest Championship Wrestling. From 1982 to 1995, he worked both as a competitor and a trainer within the independent circuits, having even entered the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) arena, then known as the World Wrestling Federation (WWF), as Steve Moore. In 1995, he participated in Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) and Smoky Mountain Wrestling and became affiliated with Body Slammers as an assistant trainer, though the latter gig only lasted until 1997.

1995 also marked a huge landmark for Al, who entered the WWE universe in a much larger capacity after signing a contract in August 1995. Within his first 12 months, he essayed the roles of Avatar and Shinobi. Then, he tag-teamed with Marty Jannetty in February 1996 as Leif Cassidy, the two calling themselves The New Rockers. In September 1997, Al separated from WWE and went back to join the roster of Extreme Championship Wrestling, where his iconic bit of interacting with a mannequin head first came into the limelight and boosted him to even more fame.

In 1998, Al again switched companies and entered WWE alongside the mannequin head that earned him so much fame in ECW. From 1998 to 2008, he was affiliated with the organization in various capacities, though, during the latter years, he started to expand his horizons. Though he had begun to work as a commentator for ‘Sunday Night Heat ‘ in 2002, he left that post in September 2004 in favor of ‘Velocity,’ only to return to ECW in June 2006.

Al’s association with OVW began in 2007 when he joined the company as a trainer. By this point, he had even begun circling independent circuits, though there were some initial breaks due to his obligations to WWE. Additionally, from 2008 to 2017, Al worked with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling/Impact Wrestling, working as a wrestler, an enforcer, and an agent when needed. However, everything changed in April 2018 as the world came to know that Al had purchased OVW, becoming its owner and CEO.

It was in January 2021 that Al sold the majority of OVW’s interest to Matt Jones and Craig Greenberg. Starting in August 2022, he re-entered the area as an athlete too, but he also remains the creative lead behind the stories told via OVW. Additionally, he has been active as an actor since 2005, having appeared in the 2012 production of ‘Dorothy and the Witches of Oz.’ Moreover, he is one of the founders of Collar X Elbow (a sports apparel brand focused primarily on wrestling fans) and is one of the minds behind Al Snow Wrestling Academy. As for his life story, the professional wrestler has detailed much of the same in his book, ‘Self-Help: Life Lessons from the Bizarre Wrestling Career of Al Snow,’ which was released in April 2019.

Al Snow’s Net Worth

To estimate Al Snow’s wealth, one must take into consideration his past and present work. Given his impressively long association with WWE, it is no surprise that he has accumulated much wealth over the years. Not only is he the CEO of a well-known wrestling company, but he also has two more businesses, which likely contribute to his finances. An average business owner in the Louisville, Kentucky, area makes about $60,000 a year, while an average executive earns around $600,000. It should be noted that Al’s income is certainly different given the success and failures of respective businesses. His Instagram following of over 69K followers likely also adds to his wealth. Keeping all of these factors in mind, we estimate Al Snow’s net worth to be around $4.5 million.

