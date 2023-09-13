Matt Jones Net Worth: How Rich is the OVW Co-Owner?

Among the various stories told through Netflix’s ‘Wrestlers,’ the tale of Matthew “Matt” Jones is certainly one that you cannot miss out on. The premier season of the reality show focuses on how he tries to ensure that Ohio Vallery Wrestling (OVW) becomes a profitable venture without compromising on the industry’s identity. Given the various fields that we get to see him working in, along with his well-earned fame, it is not a surprise that many are curious about just how rich Matt is, and we are here to explore the same!

How Did Matt Jones Earn His Money?

A Kentucky native, Matt Jones completed his Bachelor of Arts degree from Transylvania University before getting a scholarship that enabled him to earn his Doctor of Law degree from Duke Law School. Following his legal education, he worked in the industry for several years, following in the footsteps of his mother, Karen Blondell. It was in 2005 that he established Kentucky Sports Radio (KSR). The web and radio show was meant to cover the sports events involving the University of Kentucky Wildcats.

By 2010, KSR had become a radio show of its own, and over the years, it has become a brand of its own. Indeed, there are several podcasts and other ventures that are based on the popularity of Matt, as well as his radio show. Interestingly, though the show is dedicated to sports, it is also known for discussing political topics, with the host’s legal background helping in this particular aspect. In fact, in 2014, Matt had the opportunity to host both Mitch McConnell and Alison Grimes.

Apart from KSR, Matt has also been the face of several other sports events and programs, like ‘Hey Kentucky!’ He hosted the program from September 2016 to July 2019, often joined by several others as co-hosts. He further developed the KSR brand in 2018 by opening a sports bar in Lexington, Kentucky, called Kentucky Sports Bar & Grille, AKA KSBar, which is also featured in the Netflix show. It was in January 2021 that it was revealed that he and Craig Greenberg had become majority shareholders in OVW, and he has since done much to elevate the organization’s standing.

A registered Democrat, there have been many opportunities when it seems like Matt might run for a Congress or a Senate seat, but he has yet to do so officially. His views regarding national and regional politics have often landed him in hot water. In fact, to express his opinions about Senator Mitch McConnell, he apparently toured about 120 counties in Kentucky and published a book titled ‘Mitch, Please!: How Mitch McConnell Sold Out Kentucky (and America, Too)’ in March 2020.

Matt Jones’ Net Worth

Given the numerous ventures that Matt Jones is a part of, it is vital to keep them all in mind while trying to understand just how rich he is. On average, a radio host based in Kentucky would make about $50,000 a year. However, given Matt’s fame, it is likely that the number is considerably higher for him. Additionally, the estimated salary of a business owner in the area is about $60,000, while that of a podcast host is about $45,000. It should also be noted that a lawyer in Kentucky likely makes about $100,000 a year. Considering all these factors, possible losses, and the obvious fame and success of the OVW Co-Owner, we estimate Matt Jones’ net worth to be approximately $5 million.

Read More: Craig Greenberg Net Worth: How Rich is the OVW Co-Owner?