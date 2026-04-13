Who are Alamo Brown and Bishop? Who Play Them in Euphoria?

The third season of HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ brings back Zendaya’s Rue Bennett, who has ended up in another tricky, drug-related situation. The first episode not only gives the fans an update about what their favorite characters have been up to, but it also sets a familiar path for their future, giving the characters and the audience hope and uncertainty at the same time. In the midst of this, new characters are introduced to push the narrative forward. This is where Alamo Brown and Bishop come into the picture. After spending some time with them, it became clear that they are not what they might seem in the beginning, but that doesn’t make them any less dangerous. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and Darrell Britt-Gibson Portray the New Bad Guys in Rue’s Story

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje plays the role of Alamo Brown in the third season of ‘Euphoria.’ He is joined by Darrell Britt-Gibson, who takes over the role of Alamo’s right-hand man, Bishop. The duo is introduced in the opening episode of the third season, where Rue, unable to pay off her debt in time, is now being used as a drug mule. One of her delivery assignments takes her to a strip club owner named Alamos. Rue’s job is to deliver the drugs, get the money, and get out. However, she starts enjoying her time a little too much and ends up on Alamos’ radar. He sees himself in her, so he comes up with a solution that can suit them both.

Alamos’ character is made memorable by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, who is known for his work in movies and TV shows like ‘The Mummy Returns,’ ‘The Bourne Identity,’ ‘G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra,’ Thor: The Dark World,’ ‘Game of Thrones,’ and ‘His Dark Materials,’ to name a few. The actor has also taken up responsibilities behind the scenes, making his feature directorial debut in ‘Farming.’ Meanwhile, Darrell Britt-Gibson appears as Alamo’s right-hand man, Bishop. The actor is known for his work in ‘The Wire,’ ‘Californication,’ ‘Barry,’ and ‘We Own This City,’ to name a few.

He has also appeared in movies like ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ and ‘Judas and the Black Messiah.’ In preparation for the character of Alamos, Akinnuoye-Agbaje revealed that he was heavily influenced by the movies from the 70s and 80s, focusing on the portrayal of cowboys. He stated that the character itself was inspired by the performances of the likes of Jim Brown, Woody Strode, and Eli Wallach, with Sergio Leone’s films having a strong impact on how it was sketched and portrayed.

In an effort to present a more authentic portrayal of the character, the actor decided to limit his social time with the other cast members, preferring to stay in character as much as possible. Through this, he felt he could keep the mystery of the character alive. Meanwhile, Darrell Britt-Gibson’s Bishop also emerges as a mysterious character who prefers to work from the shadows. While Alamos becomes keen on taking Rue under his wing, Bishop shows some caution, setting the tone for his interactions with Rue and other characters, who always see him with a suspicious eye.

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