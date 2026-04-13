Kevin Turen Tribute in Euphoria: How did He Die?

HBO’s ‘Euphoria‘ returns for a third season, bringing back Rue and her friends, who are not in high school anymore. The show picks up a few years after the chaotic Season 2 finale, giving us major updates on where the characters are now. The first episode starts with Rue’s return, who is pulled back into the world of drug peddling. Meanwhile, her friends have chosen their own paths. Lexi is working for a TV executive, Maddy represents Hollywood actors, and Jules has become a sugar baby. Nate is trying to run his father’s business, while Cassie is planning to start an OnlyFans account to improve their financial situation. In the course of one hour, the first episode says a lot, including acknowledging the people who have made the show what it is today. This includes Kevin Turen.

Kevin Turen was a Major Behind-the-Scenes Force on Euphoria

Kevin Turen was the co-founder of Little Lamb Productions, through which he produced ‘Euphoria.’ He continued to collaborate with Sam Levinson on his other projects, ‘Malcolm and Marie‘ and ‘The Idol.’ Additionally, he has produced ‘Pieces of a Woman,’ ‘X,’ ‘Pearl,’ ‘Irma Vep,’ and ‘The Unbearable Weight of a Massive Talent,’ among others. Born on August 16, 1979, Turen was an alumnus of Columbia University. After studying English and Critical Film Studies, he turned towards producing stuff. He started working as a creative executive at First Look Studios, which he eventually ran as the president of production. Later, he joined Infinity Media, then moved on to Treehouse Pictures, where he worked as president of production at Phantom Four, before co-founding his own production company, Little Lamb.

Apart from his professional integrity, Turen was known for his dedication to his family. He is survived by his wife, Evelina, and their two sons, Jack and James, whom they raised with integrity and conviction. Turen passed away on November 12, 2023, at the age of 45, after suffering a cardiac event while driving on a California freeway. Later, an investigation listed “acute cardiac dysfunction” as one of the major reasons for his death. The report also listed “hypertrophic heart disease” as one of the official causes of death. Coronary artery atherosclerosis was also listed as one of the contributing factors to his demise. At the time of the incident, Turen was with his 10-year-old son Jack in the car, while heading back from his tennis tournament.

When Jack noticed that his father had fainted at the wheel, he reportedly undid his seatbelt and found a way to control the car’s speed and bring it to a stop at the roadside. Turen was taken to the nearby hospital, where he was soon pronounced dead. His passing had a deep impact on his friends and colleagues, as all of them remember him as a kind and compassionate person whom they deeply miss. His unrivaled work ethic and his good nature made him a respected and well-loved member of the community. He will be deeply missed in both personal and professional circles.

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