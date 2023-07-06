Are Alejandro and Ramón From Deep Fake Love Still Together?

With Netflix’s ‘Deep Fake Love‘ (or ‘Falso Amor’) revolving around five couples as they place their relationship to the test for a chance to win €100,000, we get a reality series unlike any other. After all, it utilizes the actual AI technology of “deep fake” to modify footage of their experiences, making it nearly impossible for their respective partners to comprehend what’s real and what’s not. So now that we know amongst these participating pairs were actually Alejandro Calvo and Ramón Pit, let’s just find out more about them as well as their current possible standing, shall we?

Alejandro and Ramon’s Deep Fake Love Journey

From the moment Alejandro first stepped foot into this baffling game of manipulation, he made it clear that jealousy was a massive factor in his bond with Ramon despite their five years together. They’d admittedly been tied at the hip for most of this period, which when combined with their intense fear of losing one another, had also dulled their spark in a way they could’ve never imagined. Therefore, the duo’s motive to join this series was actually to understand their real needs, find the missing thrill, and prove that forever love does exist for everyone, no matter their sexuality.