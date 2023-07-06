Are Aida and Manuel From Deep Fake Love Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Deep Fake Love,’ AKA ‘Falso Amor,’ is a Spanish reality show that puts the trust of different couples. After being separated from their respective partners, the contestants have to spend time with several eligible singles. Over the course of the series, they also get to see video clips of what their significant others are up to, but not all videos are accurate, and some have been falsified using the Deep Fake technology. This ultimate test of faith that combines reality and fiction is certainly hard, as can be testified by Aida Vila and Manuel Delgado, whose on-screen journey was far from easy. Naturally, people are curious if this reality TV pair is still together, and we are here to explore the same!

Aida and Manuel’s Deep Fake Love Journey

At the time of the show’s production, Aida and Manuel had been in a relationship for about a year and a half and were both nervous and excited about what the experiment might bring. Aida, in particular, was afraid that her boyfriend might break her trust but was still ready to go on. On the cusp of marriage, their time on the show would certainly mean much for the future of their relationship.

However, after entering their respective villas, Aida quickly found herself gravitating towards Torres. Her interest was certainly reciprocated though she remained firm about not crossing any boundaries. Her first round in the White Room certainly seemed heartbreaking, but upon learning about how some videos might have been falsified using Deep Fake, she was somewhat relieved. As she continued to spend more and more time with Torres, she proclaimed to everyone that her interest in Torres was not romantic.

Meanwhile, Manuel seemed to be forming a connection with Sara but kept Aida in his mind. As time passed, he and Aida were weighed down by the various clips shown in the White Room. The latter was also unhappy that Torres had stolen a kiss from her on her birthday. That being said, Aida also was not on board with any potential romance between him and Gabriela. She was confused about why she felt upset that Torres may have feelings for Gabriela, and it soon led her to kiss him.

After kissing Torres, Aida felt guilty but was now torn between what to do. While she enjoyed the bond she had developed with Aida, she was also firm about still being in love with Manuel. She was also afraid of what her boyfriend might do should he see her kissing Torres and believe it as he had apparently told her that for every person she would kiss, he would kiss four. Indeed, when Mauel was confronted with videos of his partner kissing someone else, he refused to believe it but deep down seemed to feel like it might just be true.

On the other hand, Aida became even more furious after hearing AMnuel disclosing the details of their sexual life and talking about her in a derogatory manner. Meanwhile, Manuel also decided to pursue Valeria and ended up kissing both her and Sara in his bedroom on the same night at different times. While he remained honest about it all with both of them, the clips of the same certainly angered Aida during the next White Room.

Are Aida and Manuel Still Together?

As of writing, neither Aida nor Manuel has shared any updates regarding the status of their relationship. However, their on-screen actions and the fact that both of them kissed someone else other than their partner while on the show might just be why the two may have separated for good. Presently, the two do not follow each other on Instagram. Additionally, they are absent from each other’s social media posts, indicating a possible breakup following the social experiment. Their respective doubts regarding the future and stability of their relationship may also have contributed to a potential separation. No matter the two’s decision, we wish them the best in their lives and hope they have a wonderful future ahead.

