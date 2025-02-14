Alex Brown: Where is the Love is Blind Star Now?

Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ is a reality dating series that simply gets more and more entertaining with each passing season. Therefore, its recently released eighth installment is no different, introducing us to several vibrant cast members who hope to find their forever partners through the social experiment. Amongst them was Alex Brown, for whom things were looking really bright, that is, until a simple conversation turned matters by giving him much more to think about than he expected.

Alex Brown’s Past Affected His Possible Future

Entering the Netflix series, Alex hoped to find someone who matched his energy. Fortunately for him, the reality star actually found himself instantly connecting with Madison Errichiello. The ready banter between the two and their shared interests allowed them to easily fall into a bond that they came to cherish. However, Madison had also found herself falling into an easy relationship with Mason Horacek. Nevertheless, they continued building their connection to really be honest and see what their future could look like.

However, things changed for Alex when he began opening up deeper conversations with Madison. They connected over having been bullied as youngsters, not having the best of upbringing, and having been cheated on by exes, but her admitting she has an avoidant attachment style changed everything for him. He admitted one of his exes was like this but to an extreme, which ended up hurting him a lot. He did try his best to separate Madison from his ex by continuing to build his connection with her, but in the end, he simply couldn’t let it go. Therefore, despite Madison picking him, they both walked away as single as they came.

Alex Brown is a Real Estate Broker and Digital Creator

At the age of 28, Alex is a proud real estate broker residing in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He actually learned from his father that it’s okay to not follow a traditional path and pave one’s own way in this world, so he took some time to understand his passions before pursuing his career. This has seemingly worked wonders for him, especially since it has even enabled him to dabble in remodeling. His first such project was a condo he had bought in June 2022, following which he spent 6 months flipping it with his own two hands so as to rent it out and then move on to another project.

Apart from being in the real estate industry, Alex is also a rising influencer. He is a digital creator and his stint on this Netflix original is only bound to propel his public standing. The truth is this family-oriented individual is a massive travel enthusiast, so his content primarily revolves around the same. He has an Instagram, a TikTok, as well as a YouTube channel, wherein he shares his adventures either via vlogs or photo dumps. That’s how we know he has been to not only several different states within the US – like Colorado, Hawaii, and New Mexico – but also traveled internationally to Puerto Rico as well as Korea in just the past couple of years.

