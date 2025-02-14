Mason Horacek: Where is the Love is Blind Contestant Now?

While having polarizing figures on reality dating shows is not uncommon, having one in a show like Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ is strange, considering it prides itself on being romantic. There have been a limited few across its various iterations in the past, with the most infamous being Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee from season 2, and now Mason Horacek has joined this list.

Mason Horacek’s Quest for Love Wasn’t As Straightforward As He Had Hoped

Having experienced a few major heartbreaks in life, when Mason applied to be a part of this social experiment, he hoped to walk away with the person he could spend the rest of his life. After all, owing to his eye for aesthetics as well as his belief system, he had often ended up looking at the superficial things in the real world, which is something he hoped to change. Therefore, when he came across Meg Fink and Madison Errichiello in the pods, he was over the moon as he believed they would each match his ideal woman to a tee.

While Mason appreciated that Madison was a creative being like him, he connected with Meg over their values as well as interests, all the while like that they were both as goofy as him. So, by the time the first part of this experiment came to an end, he was leaning more towards the former owing to their expectations of the future and their life together. However, she rejected him owing to her feelings for Alex Brown being much more prominent, leaving him as single as he was at the start. That’s because Meg understandably wouldn’t be his second joice despite him stating he had made a “mistake” choosing Madison.

Mason Horacek is Currently Focused on Furthering His Career

As a professional cinematographer through and through, Mason has an eye for the beauty and colors of the world. The Yankton High School graduate actually attended the University of South Dakota from 2011 to 2015, from where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Media and Journalism. From there, he kickstarted his career in the entertainment industry, first as an Intern at South Dakota Public Broadcasting before evolving into a freelancer. In 2016, he became the Director of Photography at his own organization, Mason Movies, through which he honed his skills in storytelling for brands of all sizes to further expand his own reach.

Since then, this Senior Cinematographer and Editor at Lawrence & Schiller has been focusing all his energies on his work, enabling him to deliver high-quality as well as impactful works of art. Most recently, he has worked with Duluth, Benefis Health, and Sanford Health. Mason is proud of leading his organization, so his day usually consists of managing his company, shooting and editing scenes for different projects, and keeping up with new filming practices. He now has nearly a decade of experience in his field, which is bound to propel her career even further, and we can’t wait to see what’s in the cards for him next.

Mason Horacek is a Skateboarding Enthusiast

Although many believe Mason spends the majority of his time either focused on his work or with his family, he is actually also really passionate about the sport of skateboarding. This form of exercise admittedly brings him clarity as well as peace of mind, so he is wholly dedicated to it too. In fact, as per reports, he is so committed to it that he once went through an entire workday with a broken foot owing to a fall. This self-described “big softie” is a beast when it comes to his work, but otherwise, he is simply someone looking for quality time, love, and affection, just like everyone else.

