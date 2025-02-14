Margaret “Meg” Fink: Where is the Love Is Blind Star Now?

If there’s only one way we can ever describe Margaret “Meg” Fink, it would have to be as a strong, independent woman who is nothing short of a force of nature in terms of her true essence. Therefore, her participation in ‘Love is Blind’ season 8 lit up the entire installment in a way we can’t even begin to describe, only for her to sadly not get the ending she had hoped for. She did develop some lifelong connections and felt as if there was someone with whom she could spend the rest of her life, but things just didn’t pan out.

Meg Fink Gave The Experiment Her All

As a self-described goof who isn’t afraid of asking questions or delving into different theories that influence human existence, Meg has often been characterized as a big ball of energy. However, because of her demanding job and admitted past baggage, she had been single for two years before participating in the show, but she was sure she was ready to give her heart to someone for good. That’s how she came across cinematographer Mason Horachek, whose values and belief system aligned with hers to a tee and who wasn’t shy about showing off his goofy side either.

In fact, Meg and Mason initially bonded over different conspiracy theories as well as their faith, morals, and values before they realized they were also interested in the same things. Whether it be ‘Interstellar’ or ‘Her,’ they spoke of their favorite movies before delving into their expectations from their future partners and how they envision their life to look at her. Honestly, she was all in on Mason from almost the get-go, but he also had a connection with artist Madison Errichiello, which affected them a lot. After all, by the time the end of the pods rolled around, he chose the latter but was rejected, and Meg understandably couldn’t be the second choice just for the sake of it.

Meg Fink is a Sentimental, Family-Oriented Individual

Considering the fact Meg is a professional oncology nurse, it comes as a surprise she is extremely empathetic and sentimental, which helps her a lot in her career despite it being rather hard. She often has long days and even harder shifts considering the kind of patients she interacts with every single day, which only encourages her to further romanticize her life as well as her daily experiences. Therefore, whenever she isn’t working, she spends most of her time either surrounded by loved ones, in the outdoors, or traveling, understanding that it is usually the simple things that bring her the most joy.

We should mention that Meg seems to have a special connection with her family, particularly her siblings, and nephews, so she always makes sure to take time out for them. From picnics to hikes to hanging out at their place, she does it all with them, essentially serving as a positive influence in their lives and giving her sibling an extra set of helping hands. The former model is especially fond of capturing her memories on film cameras, so you can check out her recent experiences on her social media platforms without issues.

