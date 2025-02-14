Madison Errichiello: Where is the Love is Blind Participant Now?

At the age of 28, Madison Errichiello felt as if she was more than ready to settle down in life with a partner by her side, driving her to participate in season 8 of Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind.’ This iteration of the reality dating series follows the same format as all previous installments, with the sole difference being that this time, there are more participants than ever who were ready to fall in love sight unseen. Little did Madison know, though, that she would soon develop feelings for not one but two different individuals, only for an engagement to just not be in the cards for her.

Madison Errichiello Wasn’t Dealt Good Cards in Life Throughout Her Early Years

While many prefer to keep their difficult childhoods well away from the limelight in order to keep matters private, Madison didn’t mind sharing her challenges since she wanted her potential partners to know who she really is and why she is the way she is. As per her own accounts, her parents had her relatively young, just for her biological dad to never really be in the picture as he was a heavy driver, quick to anger, and distant in every sense. Coming to her mother, while she was there to raise her, she had her own issues with drug addiction that often took over everything else.

According to Madison’s own account, she has a loving stepfather who has been in her life since she was just a toddler, but she has often felt like a parent to him and her mother growing up. That’s because he struggled with addiction issues too, and it was to such an extent that when she tried giving them the ultimatum of her or drugs on her 12th birthday, they chose the latter. Thus, Madison has almost always been on her own, driving her to develop a thick skin and be there for her siblings to ensure they never felt what she did.

Madison Errichiello Developed Deep Feelings For Two Men

From the moment Madison Errichiello first came across our screens, she had made it clear she was finally ready to settle down and find her forever life partner, as the timing was also right. She hadn’t been in a serious relationship for the past two years after having been cheated on, yet she felt healed enough from not just this relationship trauma but also that of her past to move on. The fact she had been cheated on in almost every relationship she has been in has affected her, that’s why she took part in ‘Love is Blind’ because emotionality is what matters here.

Madison opened up with both cinematographer Mason Horacek as well as real estate broker Alex Brown as time passed, but it was the latter she felt more deeply involved with. In fact, she even became the latter’s girlfriend at one point, but her connection with Mason never really got called off until the end, despite her knowing Alex was the one for her. But alas, in the end, owing to her admitted avoidant attachment style as well as some other technical issues, Alex chose not to move forward with her in the experiment, meaning she walked away as single as she came.

Madison Errichiello is an Artist in Every Sense

Ever since Madison’s stint in Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind,’ it appears as if she has been focusing solely on her art as well as her loving dog, Henri, the French Bulldog. The painter is proudly based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where she has found a sense of peace and belonging, all the while pursuing her passion for art and travel. From what we can tell, she has been alone in California, Colorado, North Carolina, and Florida in the past few years, indicating she holds a special place in her heart for the beachside.

We should also mention that Madison is a 2018 Entrepreneurial and Small Business graduate of North Central University, meaning there was once a time when she was interested in the corporate world. In fact, she served as a Strategic Planning and Social Media Specialist at Minny & Paul for a year before he evolved into a freelance social media manager and digital media consultant. He even served as a brand strategist at the IVYbrand and a senior social media manager at The Social Lights before taking a leap of faith in her art. Yet, today, she also serves as a Social Media Manager at Collegis Education.

