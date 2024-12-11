Alexis and Kevin Hasbrouck: Where Are the Queer Eye Season 9 Heroes Now?

As a reboot of the 2000s eponymous series, Netflix’s ‘Queer Eye’ lives up to its legacy in every way conceivable, owing to the incredibly heartwarming manner in which it handles every situation. That’s because it follows five experts (the Fab Five) as they help different individuals (AKA heroes) improve their space in every sense so as to enable them to finally be content in their standing. Amongst them in season 9 were Alexis Seifert and Kevin Hasbrouck for a ‘Queer Eye’ first wedding – the former’s mother had nominated them just so they could finally move on from being each other’s fiances to husband and wife.

Alexis and Kevin’s Priorities Shifted as Time Passed

It was back in the summer of 2020 when Alexis first came across Kevin through a mutual friend, only for there to be an immediate spark between them that neither could deny. Nevertheless, it wasn’t until around a year later that they decided to go to the dog park as a kind of date, just to realize they had finally found the one. The couple actually moved in together not long after because of how sure they were of one another, resulting in Kevin soon getting down on one knee for the love of his life at her favorite place — the beach.

Alexis and Kevin were absolutely ready to walk down the aisle and promise one another forever, yet their plans changed once they realized they were pregnant with their first daughter. The former was actually still studying during this time, so they didn’t want to rush their wedding, and their daughter, Olive, was born literally a day after she was done with her final exams. It was then that they altered their life plans again to accommodate their daughter in every way they could, all the while doing their best to spend time with one another, too.

But alas, because neither Alexis nor Kevin was prioritizing themselves or their relationship, the former’s mother decided to nominate them for ‘Queer Eye.’ She wanted them to have their day and for her daughter to have her father walk down the aisle and have her first dance before the latter’s Parkinson’s disorder became worse. The Fab Five also helped the couple realize they couldn’t live in fear of something happening to their lives because that wouldn’t be productive for any of them, all the telling Alexis she deserves to follow her dreams too. They actually planned their wedding within days, resulting in them having the celebration they deserved on Olive’s first birthday in May 2024.

Alexis and Kevin Are Still Head Over Heels in Love

We are happy to report that Alexis and Kevin are still together and making the best of the opportunities that are now coming their way. The residents of Las Vegas, Nevada, are proud parents and devoted life partners in every sense of the term. They undoubtedly must face their fair share of issues, too, but they have mutual love, respect, and trust between them, and they are able to talk things out. The fact their communication styles are admittedly similar helps them out, too, just as much as the fact they have a great understanding. They know that anything they have to endure is them vs. the problem and not them against each other.

Alexis and Kevin Are Managing to Balance All Aspects of Their Lives

While neither Alexis nor Kevin shows off their love or family much on social media platforms, they also don’t shy away from publicly appreciating one another when they deem fit. That makes it evident that they have an excellent understanding of what they each desire out of life, not just with one another but also with outside aspects like social media, all while managing to focus on their respective careers. While Alexis is now spreading her wings as a public figure, a mom influencer with a focus on all things fashion, lifestyle, and thrifting, Kevin is an Application Analyst at Resorts World Las Vegas and doing his best to provide for his young, growing family.

Read More: Paula Nyland: Where is the Queer Eye Season 9 Hero Now?