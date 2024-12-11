Paula Nyland: Where is the Queer Eye Season 9 Hero Now?

As a Netflix original production living up to its incredible legacy in every way conceivable, ‘Queer Eye‘ season 9 is the epitome of emotional, humorous, wholesome entertainment. That’s because it revolves around five queer experts (the Fab Five) as they help individuals (aka Heroes) from all walks of life find a path to reach contentedness with their full potential. Among the latter in this installment was Paula Nyland, whose transformation within the week can only be described as life-altering as well as rejuvenating in every sense of the term.

Paula Nyland Had Trouble Putting Herself First

From the moment we first came across 63-year-old Paula Nyland with her beautifully bright smile and long, formerly blond hair, it was evident she sadly struggled with feeling like herself. While she was not closed off in any way, she didn’t precisely know who she was anymore owing to the immensely diverse kind of lifestyles she has led at different stages. She was a dancer and showgirl for a significant part of her adulthood before essentially putting it all on the burner to evolve into a family woman, a mother of two, and then a grandmother.

Nevertheless, Paula never really lost her passion for the Las Vegas strip or stage shows, enabling her to eventually evolve into a seamstress and wardrobe professional for such performances. Little did she know this would lead her to find the love of her life in then-stage manager Gregg Ziemba, whose respect, love, and appreciation for her are evident in everything he does. But alas, owing to financial constraints over the past few years, he admittedly couldn’t take his devoted wife out for dates or dancing even though he knew they were still her true passion.

In fact, it turns out Paula and Gregg spent most of their time either at home or at work while simply thinking about one day getting a recreational vehicle (RV) and traveling the world in the future. This was to such an extent that the former stopped thinking of herself, planning for her own days, as well as having dreams for her tomorrows – her life only revolved around her family and her profession. That’s when the Fab Five came into the picture, thanks to her loved ones, just to help her see that she deserved everything from individual meals to self-care to prospective goals despite her age.

Paula Nyland is Living Her Dreams Today, Surrounded By the Love and Support of Her Dear Ones

While there was once a time when Paula didn’t even make lunches for herself or dress up because she didn’t feel there was any point to it, she has now truly turned over a new leaf for her own sake. She wasn’t particularly active on any social media platforms prior to 2023, yet it appears as if the Fab Five did indeed manage to support her in extending the energy she had for others for herself. After all, she has since embraced every opportunity that has come her way, starting with a brief guest appearance in the exquisitely beautiful Dita Von Teese’s burlesque stage show at the Voltaire.

As if that’s not enough, Paula and Gregg have recently decided to realize their dream of traveling, too. They now don’t hesitate before planning long road trips alongside their precious furry baby, Shadow. In fact, they have even launched a YouTube channel called Triple G Productions – likely an homage to how the Fab Five called the latter Gregg with Three G’s – to document all their adventures. Not only that, this ‘Wandering With Paula’ YouTube series star has also spread her wings to establish an apparel brand by the name of Rapunzie alongside her supportive husband.

Through Rapunzie, the couple trades in customized T-shirts for individuals, baby onesies in countless themes, corporate orders for business uniforms, big events, and much more. Honestly, with Gregg, Shadow, her two incredibly caring daughters, plus two young grandsons, Paula seems to be living her absolute best life at the moment, which is all that matters in the long run. She deserves all the joy as well as happiness that comes her way, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for her next.

