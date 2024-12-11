Nicole Owens: Where is the Queer Eye Season 9 Hero Now?

Netflix’s ‘Queer Eye‘ has undoubtedly broken every bound of the reality makeover genre with the careful, emotional, as well as respectful way it handles each situation. After all, it revolves around five exceptionally skilled professionals (aka the Fab Five) as they lend their respective expertise to help individuals (or Heroes) find a path to personal contentedness. Amongst them in season 9 was actually Nicole Owens, whose troubled past and journey to healing has not only made her a fan favorite but has also made her an inspiration to millions and millions.

Nicole Owens Endured More Heartbreak Than One Can Even Imagine

From the moment we first came across Nicole Owens, it was evident that the 53-year-old mother of 3 was trying to do her best with the cards she was dealt in life without ever asking for help. However, this didn’t sit right with any of her kids, which is why they nominated her for ‘Queer Eye’ in the hopes she would finally come into her own and be the person she was meant to be. The truth is she hails from a very conservative and religious background, but she decided to move away from that faith because her beliefs and opinions changed, leading her mother to cut her off entirely.

Nicole then tied the knot with a man while she was in her early 20s, despite knowing they weren’t the perfect match because she believed herself to be in love. Little did she know he would not only be unfaithful over the years as well as a little controlling in terms of telling her what to wear and never celebrating her, but he’d also leave her following 30 years of marriage. One day, he packed his bags, told her he was going on a work trip, and ended up moving to the Philippines for good, shortly following which he found out he had had another family for 8 years and had remarried in the Philippines, too.

This understandably broke her, yet she kept her head held high for the sake of her children. She did become a little avoidant by moving out of her room and removing things by keeping them in the garage, but she didn’t and couldn’t deal with them head-on. That’s when the Fab Five came into the picture and helped her realize that while she has grown a little older, she hasn’t lost her best years and is a proud mom of three. They helped her see that she should not only be celebrated but also deserved to be. They helped her see the spark that was always inside of her.

Nicole Ownes Has Embraced Her New Self Today

As a Las Vegas, Nevada, native through and through, Nicole Owens is seemingly living her best life at the moment. She is a proud mom of three: a son who is married, a daughter who is growing her wings in the corporate industry, and a trans son who has always received nothing but support from his mother. As of writing, she is also a professional notary and has served at several different levels in this industry. She actually kickstarted her career in 1994 as an Administrative Assistant at Carlson Design Construct before moving on to get the needed licenses to evolve into a notary.

In fact, Nicole has served as a Loan Document Signer at the Document Specialist since 2004, where she provided mobile notary services focused on Document Signing 7 days a week. With her experience, she currently closes an average of 60 deals per month, all the while prioritizing the clients and their comfort levels. As if that’s not enough, she also serves as an Approved Signer at Fidelity National Title, a position she has held for over two decades. Moreover, and more importantly, she seems to be prioritizing herself and her needs at the moment without losing her core, kind self, which is all that really matters in the long run.

