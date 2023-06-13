Alexis Nicole and Devon Wright From The Big D: Everything We Know

Forgetting the past and finding common ground in the present, six ex-couples head to a tropical villa in Costa Rica and find a partner. USA Network’s ‘The Big D’ follows six divorced couples and their journey to finding romance in the presence of their ex. Instead of becoming a hotbed for past hurt and betrayal, the villa in the reality television show becomes the epicenter for new relationships and prospects for the twelve individuals. The couples try to rekindle their past love and even try to establish a romantic connection with other divorcees.

Guided by ‘The Bachelorette’ couple JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, the contestants on ‘The Big D’ make sure that they cross the number of challenges in their way. Devon Wright and Alexis Nicole are one of the divorced couples on the hunt for closure and inner peace. So, if you’re also curious to learn more about the reasons for their estrangement, look no further because we’ve got all the information right here!

Alexis Nicole and Devon Wright’s Background

Born and brought up in South Carolina, Alexis and Devon grew up in The Palmetto State. After completing a diploma in Theatre from the Charleston County School of the Arts, Alexis went on to get a Bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina in Criminalistics and Criminal Science in 2018. She has since enrolled in Claflin University in Orangeburg, South Carolina, to study more about criminal justice. Similarly, Devon also completed his education in the state and went on to pursue his interests. Currently, Alexis is based in Atlanta, Georgia and Devon is based in Charleston, South Carolina.

Alexis Nicole and Devon Wright’s Profession

Alexis began her professional journey in 2014 when she started working for the Trinity United Methodist Church as a coordinator. From there on, she began exploring a number of fields and has worked as a Sales Associate, an Administrative Aide, a Public Affairs Manager and even a Project Manager. In 2021, Alexis ventured into recruiting and has thus far worked as a recruiter for companies like Paramount, Insight Global, Google and Randstad.

Even though Alexis didn’t pursue acting professionally, Devon stuck to his interests. The reality star also shares a flair for acting and allied professions. Even though Devon has previously worked for the International Longshoremen’s Association, his interests largely pivot around acting and modeling. Devon is a signed model with Marilyn’s agency, a talent service agent and has worked for a number of brands.

Are Alexis Nicole and Devon Wright Dating Anyone?

Unfortunately, for Alexis and Devon, it wasn’t a lack of romance that pulled the two apart. The duo were married for a year and decided to separate because of the external pressure on their relationship. In the short amount of time that they were married to each other, they felt a lot of pressure from their in-laws to enact a certain way.

While family members played a consequential role in tearing them apart, Alexis also felt that Devon would consistently start conflicts and, thus far, make it difficult for them to do just about anything. Ultimately, the duo decided to separate after just about a year of getting married. Appearing on the ‘The Big D’ isn’t just a way for them to explore new options but also bury the hatchet and find common ground. So, as far as we can tell, Alexis and Devon are currently single and are on the lookout for a partner.

As such, even though they are creating milestones in their career and excelling in a consistent upward trajectory, they are still looking for the one! Naturally, we hope that Alexis and Devon are able to work things out and come to a decision based on mutual benefits. Moreover, we wish them the same success in all their professional endeavours as well!

