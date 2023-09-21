All Star Shore Season 1: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

Paramount+’s reality TV show, ‘All Star Shore’, quickly gained popularity upon its premiere on June 29, 2022. The inaugural season featured international television celebrities residing together in a villa, competing for a lucrative prize. During this season, the cast members shared living quarters and engaged in a variety of challenges, ranging from spelling competitions to talent showcases and obstacle courses.

These contestants ventured to the stunning locales of Gran Canaria, Spain, all while focusing on the game and avoiding any entanglements with their personal relationships. The first season received acclaim for its diverse cast and the high-stakes drama it delivered. Since the season concluded, fans have been eager to learn about the current endeavors of their beloved cast members. Look no further, as we have all the details for you!

Where are Marina Gregory and James Tindale Now?

Marina and James competed in the thrilling final challenge, “The Golden Cup Final Twist,” but it was Marina who emerged victorious, claiming the $150,000 prize. While they were partners during the competition, their paths have diverged since the show concluded. Marina Gregory, a renowned figure in the reality TV world, especially known for her victory in the inaugural season of The Circle: Brazil, has been maintaining her successful modeling career.

She has forged partnerships with numerous brands, ranging from Fashion Nova to Converse, and even had a Vogue Brazil photoshoot in February 2023. On her Instagram profile, this Rio de Janeiro native identifies herself as a singer and actress and comes across as an avid traveler. Pursuing her musical passion, Marina released a single titled “Suíte Master” on Spotify in 2021 and also attended The Town festival in the first week of September 2023.

James Tindale, known for his time on Geordie Shore, made a return for a Geordie Shore reunion following the conclusion of All Star Shore. Sadly, he experienced the loss of his father in October 2022, which must have been a challenging time for him. Besides his reality TV appearances, James is a professional fighter who has participated in numerous fights. He is working on his career as a fitness and lifestyle coach and offers coaching and training sessions both online and offline. In his personal life, James is in a loving relationship with Leah, and the two of them are traveling to different cities and countries and embracing new experiences along the way.

Where are Karime Pindter and Ricardo Salusse Now?

Karime, a finalist on ‘All Star Shore’ and a participant on ‘Acapulco Shore,’ has been keeping busy since the show’s conclusion. She has established herself as a model and a wellness and beauty influencer, sharing her expertise and insights with her followers. Karime is currently based in Mexico and recently had the opportunity to interview Ivan Sanchez and Jose Pastor for the Paramount+ original ‘Bose.’ She has also ventured into the world of podcasting, launching her own podcast called ‘Karime Kooler’.

In May 2023, she joined the Sonoro Network, expanding her reach and audience. Karime is a cat lover and often shares adorable posts about her cat, Norris. She has a passion for travel and has covered significant distances over the past year, exploring new destinations and experiences. After the conclusion of the first season of ‘All Star Shore,’ Ricardo continued to make waves in the reality TV world. He made an appearance in ‘Rio Shore,’ which concluded in August 2023, further solidifying his presence in the Shore franchise.

Ricardo has also been actively involved in ‘Podshore,’ a podcast dedicated to the franchise’s fans. Beyond his reality TV endeavors, Ricardo has found success as an influencer, collaborating with various brands to create content and engage with his audience. Unfortunately, he faced a setback when his house caught fire in August 2023. However, the good news is that no one was hurt in the incident. Ricardo has been actively fundraising to receive aid and support during this challenging time, displaying resilience and a positive outlook as he moves forward.

Where are Luis “Potro” Caballero and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo Now?

Following his appearance on the first season of ‘All Star Shore,’ Luis “Potro” Caballero’s career has been on an upward trajectory. He signed with MBF Management and has since become a highly successful influencer, amassing an impressive following of over 3 million fans on Instagram. In 2023, the Mexican-Lebanese reality TV star ventured into the world of acting, establishing himself as an actor and taking on roles in Broadway productions. Notably, he participated in a production of ‘The West Side Story’ for ‘Amor Sin Barreras.’

Potro has also become a valued member of the Vivalavi family. He is also runs a successful podcast titled ‘El Potrero Podcast’ on Youtube. He has conducted interviews, including one with Shoot Magazine, further showcasing his flourishing career and expanding influence. Vanessa, known for her memorable appearances on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ in seasons 10 and 11, continued to make a significant impact on reality television with her participation in ‘All Star Shore.’ After the show, her career continued to soar.

She appeared as a guest judge on the third season of ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ and was part of a Hulu Original titled ‘Drag Me to Dinner.’ In 2022, she took on the role of host for the web series ‘Vanjie: 24 Hours of Love.’ Her talent and charisma did not go unnoticed, as she was nominated as a future all-star in the Queerties Awards of 2023. Vanessa remains a vibrant presence in the world of drag, delivering electrifying live shows and performances. In March 2023, she collaborated with Vosse Events to launch her new collection, further solidifying her status as a rising star in the entertainment industry.

Where are Angelina Pivarnick and Johnny Middlebrooks Now?

Angelina, renowned for her appearances in the first two seasons of the MTV reality show Jersey Shore and its spin-off, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, made a memorable appearance on ‘All Star Shore.’ Following her time on the show, she has continued her involvement with ‘The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,’ maintaining her presence in the reality television world. In 2022, Angelina filed for divorce after two years of marriage with Chris Larangeira. However, in a surprising turn of events, on an April 2023 episode of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,’ she accepted a proposal from her co-star Vinny Tortorella, marking an engagement.

In September 2023, she had to undergo surgery for her breast implants but she has been recovering well ever since. Beyond her reality television career, Angelina has found success as an influencer and is set to launch her own makeup line and podcast, demonstrating her entrepreneurial spirit and continued relevance in the entertainment industry. Following his successful stint on the season, Johnny continued to make waves in the reality television world. He made an appearance on ‘Real World/ Road Rules Challenge,’ showcasing his competitive spirit in various challenges.

In 2023, he expanded his television presence by appearing on ‘The Craig Caddell Show,’ further establishing himself as a versatile personality in the entertainment industry. Johnny’s athleticism is a key aspect of his life, and he actively seeks out challenges in different forms to push his boundaries. He has also ventured into the world of fashion with the launch of his clothing line, Young La, which has garnered significant success. As a prominent influencer, Johnny frequently collaborates with different brands, leveraging his influence and reach to engage with his audience. Additionally, he shares a close bond with his sister Olivia Middlebrooks, often referring to her as “one of my favorite people.” This personal connection reflects the importance of family in Johnny’s life.

Where are Bethan Kershaw and Blake Horstmann Now?

Following her appearance on ‘All Star Shore,’ Bethan made it clear that she wouldn’t be returning to the franchise, despite having participated in various spin-offs. Since then, she has transitioned into a successful influencer, leveraging her platform to collaborate on products with Rihanna’s Savage Fenty brand. Beyond her work in the fashion industry, she has been a vocal advocate for mental health awareness and body positivity. Her unfiltered picture in a bikini received widespread acclaim for its authenticity and positive message.

Additionally, Bethan has a passion for food and frequently shares pictures and videos of the dishes she creates. Her life is a stylish and fashionable journey, one day at a time, as she continues to make her mark and inspire others through her work and advocacy. Jake Horstman, well-known for his appearances on ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette,’ enjoyed a successful stint on ‘All Star Shore.’ Currently, he has found a new passion as a DJ and has been collaborating with DJ Silver as part of Roadhouse since 2022. Their shows and events have been met with success.

In a remarkable achievement, Blake sold out the Honky Tonk Stage at Stagecoach 2023, indicating his growing popularity and appeal as a DJ. His personal life is also flourishing, as he has been in a relationship with Giannina Gibelli since their meeting in the first season of the show. The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in December 2022 and frequently share adorable pictures of their time together.

Where are Giannina Gibelli and Trina Njoroge Now?

Giannina, renowned for her appearance on Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind,’ had an enjoyable experience on the first season of ‘All Star Shore.’ It was during this show that she crossed paths with Jake Horstman, and the two have been in a fulfilling relationship ever since. Giannina relocated from Florida to Denver, Colorado, to be with Jake after the show concluded. She has also embraced her role as the face of Neutrogena at Coachella in 2023 and has made a name for herself as a successful digital creator. Giannina is passionate about traveling, and her journey as a person continues to evolve with each passing year, making her a truly inspirational figure.

Trina, recognized for her participation in ‘Love Island,’ was a contestant in the first season alongside Giannina. Since the show concluded, she has risen to prominence as a public figure and social media influencer. Trina has collaborated with numerous brands, including Fashion Nova, Pepper Mayo, Ego Official, and Savage Fenty. She has also pursued a career in modeling, and her glamorous online presence has captured the hearts of many admirers.

Where are Joey Essex and Mike Mulderrig Now?

The English TV personality had already made a name for himself as a reality TV star before his appearance on the first season of the show. After his time on the show concluded, Essex achieved second place on the fifteenth series of ‘Dancing on Ice,’ which premiered in 2023. He maintains a lively and vibrant presence on social media and recently celebrated his 33rd birthday. Essex shares a close relationship with his mother, Linda Sims, and we extend our best wishes to him.

After his stint on ‘All Star Shore,’ Mike continued his reality TV journey by appearing on ‘Ex on the Beach.’ He has established a robust online presence and is currently working as a video creator. Additionally, Mike works as a bartender and often shares his videos on his YouTube channel. He has even ventured into the world of podcasting, co-hosting a podcast titled ‘Messy W Mac & Mike’ with Mac Kahey. Exciting news for fans came in September 2023 when he announced his return for the second season of the show alongside other contestants, and we look forward to seeing more of him.

Read More: Love Is Blind Brazil Season 3: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?