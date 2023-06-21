Love Is Blind Brazil Season 3: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

Hosted by Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo, Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: Brazil,’ AKA ‘Casamento às Cegas: Brasil,’ is a Brazilian dating series that gives hopeful romantics a chance their future spouse through a purely emotional connection. Part of the beloved ‘Love is Blind‘ franchise, the reality show is beloved by many, and its recently released season 3 has undoubtedly created much excitement among the viewers. Naturally, people are eager to know what their favorite couples are up to these days and if they are still with each other. So, let’s explore it all together, shall we?

Are Bianca and Jarbas Still Together?

We are starting with Bianca Sessa and Jarbas Andrade, one of the favorites from this particular iteration of the show whose chemistry helped them garner much attention from the viewers. Having tied the knot in the Netflix series, we are optimistic that the two are still together. In fact, they seem to have at least an amicable relationship at present, with Jarbas having recently shared pictures of them together on his social media, much to the delight of his fans. However, as of writing, they have yet to give an official update regarding their marital status.

Currently, Bianca is a Nutritionist for Restaurante Bom Prato in Santos, São Paulo, Brazil, having retained the position since 2019. She is also a proud mother to her son Klaus, who was also seen in the Netflix show. As for Jarbas, the reality TV star works as a Clerk for Sesc in Guarulhos, São Paulo, though he also has his own line of children’s clothing called Fabrico Fofura and is an avid writer. Similar to his on-screen partner, Jarbas is a proud parent and s always eager to show off his beautiful little girl.

Are Maria and Menandro Still Together?

Up next, we have Maria Carolina Caporusso and Menandro Rosa, who saw their fair share of ups and down before facing each other at the altar. The fact that the two agreed to wed each other was a delightful development for many, and we are hopeful that the two are indeed still married. However, as of writing, they have yet to share an update regarding the continuation of their marriage.

Maria seems to be thriving in her life as the CEO of Maria Carolina Atelier while also working as an Intern for the Sectional Attorney of Brazil’s Federal Treasury. Meanwhile, Menandro is based in São Paulo, Brazil, and owns a shop. His primary focus seems to be his daughter Helena who is undoubtedly the apple of his eye.

Are Ágata and Renan Still Together?

Ágata Moura and Renan Justino are yet another pair of participants that had us on the edge of our seats when the time came for them to consent to marry each other. Their final decision to say yes to the marriage was undoubtedly joyful news and has made many people happy. As of writing, the reality TV stars have not shared an update regarding their relationship, but their dedication toward each other has certainly left us hopeful when it comes to the continuation of their marriage.

Both Ágata and Renan seem to be in positive spirits while talking about the social experiment and have even shared multiple pictures of their time on the show on social media, making their fans happy. While Renan works as a Physiotherapist in Santos, São Paulo, Brazil, Ágata has been working as a Digital Marketing Analyst for Contact2sale but left the job in April 2022.

Are Karen and Valmir Still Together?

Let’s now talk about Karen Bacic and Valmir Reis, whose love story in the show had several ups and downs and certainly did not seem to fit the mold of a conventional relationship. However, the chemistry between the two certainly seemed to work for them, given their enthusiastic agreement to marry each other while on the Netflix show. As of writing, the couple has yet to share an update regarding the status of their marriage. As of writing, Karen is a Senior Hiring Laywer for Cassius Sociedade de Advogados, having accomplished much in her chosen field of work. Similarly, Valmir is a Commercial Manager for Banco Daycoval.

Are Daniel and Daniela Still Together?

This list would certainly not be complete without talking about Daniel Manzoni and Daniela “Dani” Silva, whose startlingly similar personalities were something most people around them could not help positively remark about. Hence, there were not many who were surprised by them saying yes to each other on the altar, with Daniel literally spelling out his agreement for all to see. While the two have not given an official update regarding the marriage as of writing, we are pretty positive that their marital life is still going strong. One of the biggest similarities that Daniel and Daniela seemingly share is their involvement in the world of business, with Daniel owning a line of eyewear while Daniela works as an entrepreneur and model.

