Are Maria and Menandro From Love is Blind: Brazil Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind: Brazil,’ AKA ‘Casamento às Cegas: Brasil,’ is a Brazilian dating series that follows the general concept of the beloved ‘Love is Blind‘ franchise. Featuring numerous people who are eager to find their life partners, the reality show has become quite a phenomenon, making the cast members celebrities in their own right. Consider season 3‘s Maria Carolina Caporusso and Menandro Rosa, whose story was full of ups and downs, making them fan favorites. If you are curious about the couple’s current romantic status, worry not because we are here to explore the same!

Maria and Menandro’s Love is Blind: Brazil Journey

During the very first round of blind dates, Maria formed a connection with two different men, Menandro and Valmir Reis. In fact, she was initially more attracted to the latter, given their various similarities and Valmir’s seemingly amicable nature. However, her connection with Menandro was of a different nature, making Maria wonder who she should focus her attention on. Meanwhile, Menandro seemed solely focused on Maria.

After Maria talked to the other female participants, she realized that Valmir might not be as genuine as she thought. She had initially thought their connection was one of a kind, but learning that his conversations with almost every girl had been quite similar irked Maria. In the men’s area, Valmir learned about Menandro’s intention toward Maria and made it clear that he was not ready to back down.

It was not long before Maria fell even more for Menandro and was especially appreciative of his love for his daughter, though she wanted to make sure that his relationship with his child’s mother would never affect Maria and Menandro’s bond. Maria made it clear to Valmir that she did not think that their connection was as deep as she had once thought, making Valmir heavily upset and angry. Knowing that Maria was undoubtedly the one for him, Menandro wasted almost no time in proposing to her with a heartfelt confession, moving Maria to tears.

Maria and Menandro met for the first time after getting engaged and were happy about their partner’s appearance. They then traveled to PApi Beach in Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil, where they only continued to grow closer to each other. Their pairing received much love from their fellow cast members, with people stating that they looked good together. This was also the first time Maria met Valmir, the latter having gotten engaged to Karen Bacic.

Are Maria and Menandro Still Together?

We are optimistic that Maria and Menandro are still together, given the easy camaraderie that was seen in the show. The pair’s conversations were often frank and allowed for smooth communication between them, which certainly bodes well for their dynamic. Their shift to the real world may have led to some troubles, and the fact that, as of writing, they are not following each other on Instagram has led many to wonder if the two are still with each other.

Presently, Maria is the CEO of Maria Carolina Atelier, a brand of handmade products that offers a variety of options to its customers. Additionally, she seems to be working as an Intern for the Sectional Attorney of Brazil’s Federal Treasury. On the other hand, Menandro is a shop owner based in São Paulo, Brazil. He enjoys spending time with his young daughter as much as possible and often posts pictures of her on his social media.

