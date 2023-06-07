Where is Love is Blind: Brazil Season 3 Filmed?

Hosted by Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo, Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind: Brazil,’ AKA ‘Casamento às Cegas: Brasil,’ is a Brazilian reality series that allows hopeful romantics a chance to find their future spouse in a unique manner. Part of the beloved ‘Love is Blind’ franchise, the dating show uses specially made pods to send participants on dates where they can talk to the other person but cannot see the. Only when a couple is engaged can they meet each other and start planning for their wedding.

However, the real world can often be a cruel reminder that life is not always about heartfelt conversations. The third season of the Brazilian show captured the attention of the public shortly after its release thanks to its scenic locations that made the honeymoon phase of the couples quite romantic. If you are wondering just where this particular iteration of the series was filmed, worry not because we have your back!

Love is Blind: Brazil: Season 3 Filming Locations

The filming of ‘Love is Blind: Brazil’ was filmed sometime after March 2022 in the Brazilian states of Rio Grande do Norte and São Paulo. It was confirmed that the third installment of the series was shot not long after the previous season’s production had begun. In fact, season 3’s events took place even before the sophomore season was released. Let’s explore precisely the crew shot the season, shall we?

Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil

Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil, was one of the prominent locations for the filming of ‘Love is Blind: Brazil’ season 3. In particular, the five engaged couples were taken to Pipa Beach in the Brazilian state after they had gotten engaged. The famous beach was where many of the featured pairs explored the physical aspects of their relationships and got to know their future spouses better. The location also served as the place where the men and women reunited, and some highly anticipated meetings, like that of Maria Carolina Caporusso and Valmir Reis, took place. Some couples even took the opportunity to explore the area near the beach and explore the region’s local attractions.

Located on the coast of the Atlantic Ocean, Pipa Beach is as historically significant as it is aesthetically pleasing, having now become a popular tourist attraction for ocean lovers, particularly surfers. The place is also well connected, given its distance of about 52 miles from Natal, the capital city of Rio Grande do Norte. From its white beaches, crystal clear waters, and surrounding lush forests, it is easy to see why the showrunners chose this location as a romantic getaway for their star couples.

São Paulo, Brazil

The state of São Paulo in Brazil served as a primary production location for ‘Love is Blind: Brazil’ season 3, with the show featuring many places from across the state. As it turns out, the cast members of this particular iteration of the series are based in various cities in São Paulo. For example, the city of São Paulo is home to Valmir Reis, Menandro Rosa, and Daniela Silva. Similarly, Karen Bacic, Bianca Sessa, and Renan Justino all hail from Santos, a city within the state of São Paulo. Other prominent places featured in the series from the state of São Paulo include Ribeirão Preto, Sapopemba, São Bernardo do Campo, and Guarulhos.

