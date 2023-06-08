Are Bianca and Jarbas From Love is Blind: Brazil Still Together?

Hosted by Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo, Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: Brazil,’ AKA ‘Casamento às Cegas: Brasil,’ is a Brazilian dating series that features several couples who have gotten engaged without seeing their future spouses. Based on the emotional connections formed in the show’s special pods, the stories of the featured betrothed pairs are far from simple and certainly make for entertaining television. One such captivating couple from season 3 of the reality series is Bianca Sessa and Jarbas Andrade, whose sweet and heartwarming start allowed people across the globe to root for them. But is the couple still going strong? Well, we are here to explore the possibilities and share what we know about the same!

Bianca and Jarbas’ Love is Blind: Brazil Journey

Entering the Netflix dating series, Bianca was hopeful about finding love and wanted to be someone who would appreciate her for herself and would not be solely focused on her appearance or disability. She shared in the show how she has met people who would give her backhanded compliments by appreciating her looks but putting her down for her weight. Hence, she felt that the show was perfect for her to form an emotional connection with someone without any physical attributes distracting from her confident and beautiful self.

For Jarbas, things were quite similar as he wanted a woman who would match his personality and be happy to accommodate his unconventional family dynamic. While on the show, he and Bianca quickly bonded over their status as single parents. Jarbas shared that his daughter was not biologically his, but he had kept up his paternal role in her life even though he broke up with his child’s mother. This dedication to commitment touched Bianca. As the two got closer, Bianca confessed that she felt that she might not be precisely what Jarbas may have dreamt of, but he rejected such an idea, focusing solely on their strong bond.

Knowing that Bianca was the one for him, Jarbas ended up proposing to her, something that she was more than happy to accept. Following the happy occasion, it was time for Bianca to meet. Unsure of how Jarbas would react, Bianca was highly nervous. However, all her worries were swept by the exuberance shown by her fiance, who once again went on his knee to once again ask the fateful question.

Shortly afterward, Bianca and Jarbas were sent to Papi Beach in Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil, where they spent some quality time together. Their pairing also received much appreciation from their co-stars, and the two continued to grow closer. Jarbas even took Bianac to visit the nearby town as he had been there before and wanted his fiancee to experience the local attractions. After this, the couple returned to the real world and started planning their upcoming wedding.

Are Bianca and Jarbas Still Together?

Given their heartwarming journey in the initial phase of the Netflix marriage experiment, we are hopeful that Bianca and Jarbas are indeed still together. However, as of writing, the two do not follow each other on Instagram, which does not bode well for the possible outcome of their relationship. That being said, this could also be an attempt to preserve their privacy. Their easy dynamic and affection for each other give us hope that they have stayed strong despite the rough patches in their journey.

Presently, Bianca is a proud mother to her son Klaus and likes to spend quality time with him as much as possible. Since January 2019, she has been serving as a nutritionist for Restaurante Bom Prato, an establishment in Santos, São Paulo, Brazil. Meanwhile, Jarbas works as a clerk for Sesc and is based in Guarulhos, São Paulo, Brazil. He also has his own line of children’s clothing called Fabrico Fofura and also likes to write. The reality TV star also likes to spend time with his daughter.

