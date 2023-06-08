Are Daniel and Daniela From Love is Blind: Brazil Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind: Brazil,’ AKA ‘Casamento às Cegas: Brasil,’ is a Brazilian reality series that is meant for those who are looking forward to finding their perfect partner and getting married. Hosted by Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo, the dating show is part of the ‘Love is Blind‘ franchise and has an enormous fan following due to its beloved premie and guaranteed drama. In season 3 of the show, we are introduced to Daniel Manzoni and Daniela “Dani” Silva, whose love story certainly checked all the boxes for the fans and left many wondering if the two are still together. So, let’s explore it all together, shall we?

Daniel and Daniela’s Love is Blind: Brazil Journey

For Daniel, the initial phase of dating certainly seemed promising as he found himself connecting with not one but two women. With Patricia Medeiros, his conversation soon entered the realm of steaminess, leaving Daniel sure of their connection. On the other hand, his bond with Daniela was based on their similarities, as the two seemed to have been cast out of the same mold. While Daniel left the pods both times happy, he soon had a change of mind.

Once back in the men’s quarters, Daniel confessed that he regretted the turn that his conversation with Patricia had taken, stating the things that they had talked about were not something he didn’t think people should talk about so openly, and he wanted only to explore that territory Daniel was sure he would get committed to. Hence he decided to end things with her, who was far from happy about the situation and was unpleasantly surprised that her openness about her sexuality was considered a reason for rejection.

Meanwhile, the connection between Daniel and Daniela continued to grow by leaps and bounds as they kept finding common ground to converse about. Hence, it did not surprise many that Daniel decided to make his intentions clear by going on one knee and proposing to her. Overjoyed, Daniela accepted the proposal, and the two soon met each other for the first time. Their first meeting was undoubtedly full of emotions, and the two seemed quite appreciative of each other’s physical appearance as well.

It was then time for the engaged couples to celebrate their upcoming nuptials at Papi Beach in Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil. However, Daniela was uncomfortable with the idea of having sexual relations in front of the camera, something she had decided upon even before she had come to the oceanside paradise. Though understanding Daniela’s reasons for refusing and somewhat agreeing that their first time together should be memorable and private, Daniel was still a bit frustrated about the whole situation.

Are Daniel and Daniela Still Together?

As of writing, Daniel and Daniela have not shared any updates regarding their relationship’s current status. However, given the lengths to which they seemed to go to make their perspective partners happy, we hope the two are still together. Throughout the initial days of them as a couple, other cast members could not help but positively comment about the similarities between Daniel and Daniela and how they suited each other. Such evident compatibility is undoubtedly a good indicator that the two worked together to overcome any obstacles that might have come their way. Presently, both of them are part of the business world, with Daniel having his own line of eyewear. Additionally, Daniel works as a model and is quite dedicated to her professional life.

Read More: Are Bianca and Jarbas From Love is Blind: Brazil Still Together?