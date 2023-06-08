Are Karen and Valmir From Love is Blind: Brazil Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind: Brazil,’ AKA ‘Casamento às Cegas: Brasil,’ is a Brazilian reality series presented by Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo. Part of the ‘Love is Blind‘ franchise, the dating show gives the participants the opportunity to find their future spouse without seeing them. In season 3 of the series, we saw many couples coming together, including Karen Bacic and Valmir Reis, as the fans eagerly cheered them on during their on-screen romantic adventures. Needless to say, people are eager to know if the two are still together, and we are here to explore the same!

Karen and Valmir’s Love is Blind: Brazil Journey

During the first round of dates, Valmir was successful in leaving a successful impression on many women, including Karen and Maria Carolina Caporusso. However, when all the female participants reunited to talk about their dates, many of them realized that their conversations with the man were quite similar in nature. While Maria seemingly started to get disenchanted from Valmir, Karen held out hope for him.

Initially, Valmior focused his energy on wooing Maria while Karen started to develop a connection with Italo Antonelli due to their shared appreciation for Italian culture. However, after Maria rejected Valmir, he realized that he might lose Karen as well to another guy. Hence, he refocused his attention on Karen, much to her excitement and Italo’s dismay. As the connection between Karen and Valmir deepened, the former could easily see a future with the latter.

Given everything in the show, Karen decided to break things off with Italo and started dating Valmir exclusively. In fact, it was not long before Karen deiced to take the reins and proposed to her on-screen partner. The development made Valmir quite happy, and he eagerly agreed to get married to Karen. The couple met each other after getting engaged and were looking forward to the honeymoon phase of their relationship.

Having traveled to Papi Beach in Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil, Karen and Valmir were more than happy to explore the other aspects of their relationship. However, given the negative impression that many of the female housemates had of Valmir, it was hard for Karen to interact with others without accidentally or deliberating listening to the gossip circulating around. That being said, the two remained utterly supportive of each other and were happy to start the next part of their journey.

Are Karen and Valmir Still Together?

As of writing, Karen and Valmir have not shared an official update on their relationship. However, the behavioral patterns of the participants, it is possible that the two may have indeed split apart. From the very start of their relationship, their decision has been surrounded by controversies, and presently, they do not follow each other on Instagram. Given these factors, it is highly possible that the couple may have broken up.

Talking about the professional sides of their lives, Karen continued to work as a Senior Hiring Laywer for Cassius Sociedade de Advogados and has been making appreciable strides in her career—meanwhile, Valmir works as a Commercial Manager for Banco Daycoval. Both reality TRV stars are seemingly close to their families. It does seem like living together in the real world may have paved the path for inevitable enmity between them, but we are hopeful that the couple is able to stay with each other despite the odds.

