Kate Hudson is a name that resonates with charm, talent, and an infectious energy that lights up any room she enters. Born in the cinematic hustle of Los Angeles, California, to iconic actress Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson, Kate’s voyage through the corridors of the film seemed written in the stars. However, it wasn’t her renowned ancestry alone that carved her path; it was her undeniable prowess and unwavering dedication. From her initial appearances in movies like ‘Desert Blue,’ ‘Bride Wars,’ and ‘200 Cigarettes’ to her standout portrayal of the spirited Penny Lane in ‘Almost Famous,’ Hudson has consistently displayed her broad acting range.

Moreover, Hudson’s talents aren’t restricted to movies alone. TV shows like ‘Truth Be Told’ also feature her unignorable charisma. Throughout her career journey, recognition and applause have followed her, crowned with a Golden Globe victory and an Academy Award nomination. Hudson’s cinematic odyssey stands as evidence of her commitment, adaptability, and hunger for varied roles. Be it lighthearted romantic comedies like ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days‘ or gripping tales like ‘Deepwater Horizon,’ the actress has shown that she’s an epicenter of talent. As we applaud her noteworthy contributions to film, curiosity naturally arises about her future endeavors. Here they are:

1. Hello & Paris (TBA)

The romantic comedy drama ‘Hello & Paris’ is undergoing production. Hudson and Javier Bardem have been cast. Elizabeth Chomko will direct. She also wrote the screenplay, which is based loosely on Deborah McKinlay’s novel ‘That Part Was True.’ The story follows a shy Englishwoman (Hudson) trapped in a stagnant marriage, who begins an anonymous pen-pal correspondence with a lonely American bookseller (Bardem) living in Paris. What starts as a simple exchange about literature and life gradually deepens into a heartfelt connection between two strangers who feel unseen in their own worlds. Through letters filled with wit, longing, and vulnerability, they share their private disappointments, dreams, and quiet rebellions against lives that no longer fit them. As their bond grows, both begin to question the choices that led them to their current isolation. When circumstances push them toward the possibility of finally meeting, the imagined intimacy they’ve built through words faces the unpredictable reality of the real world. The cast also includes Steve Zahn, Phil Dunster, Gemma Chan, Bella Maclean, Thaddea Graham, Rupert Penry-Jones, Amber Valletta, Aisling Bea, and Marianne Jean-Baptiste. A release date has yet to be revealed. Amazon MGM Studios is distributing.

2. Running Point Season 3 (TBA)

Netflix’s ‘Running Point’ has been renewed for Season 3. We will have more of Isla Gordon (Kate Hudson) as she navigates the personal struggles and “gameplays” that come with running her family business, the LA Waves basketball team. Expected cast members to return include Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon, Drew Tarver as Sandy Gordon, and Scott MacArthur as LA Waves general manager Ness Gordon, along with Ray Romano, Justin Theroux, Fabrizio Guido, Brenda Song, Toby Sandeman, Chet Hanks, Uche Agada, Marissa Reyes, Jay Ellis, and Max Greenfield. Filming for Season 3 is expected to begin in September this year.

3. Palm Grove (TBA)

Kate Hudson and Ana de Armas will star in Kornél Mundruczó’s erotic thriller drama ‘Palm Grove.’ Written by James Morosini, the story is set in Miami’s most exclusive neighborhood and follows a picture-perfect wife, who uncovers her husband’s double life, igniting a seductive power game that turns betrayal into the most intoxicating game of her life. Currently in pre-production, ‘Palm Grove’ awaits production details.

Read More: Where Was Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery Filmed?