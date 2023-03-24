Is How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days Based on a True Story?

Helmed by Donald Petrie and starring Kate Hudson as Andie Anderson, an advice columnist for an emerging women’s magazine, and Matthew McConaughey as Benjamin Barry, an advertising executive, ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ marks a shift from famous tropes and highlights the essence of love against all odds. While Ben embarks on a mission to make a woman fall for him in 10 days, Andie sets out to do the opposite for a titular piece she’s working on.

The 2003 romantic-comedy film doesn’t just have a star-studded cast featuring Kathryn Hahn, Adam Goldberg, Thomas Lennon, and Robert Klein but is also set against the bustling yet scenic beauty of New York. Lauded for its humorous yet relatable storyline, ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ doesn’t just evoke laughter but also charms the audience, making them swoon over the chemistry of Ben and Andie. Now, in case you’re curious about whether the film’s narrative is rooted in reality, we’ve got you covered!

Is How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days a True Story?

No, ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ is not based on a true story. Based loosely on the satirical book written by Michele Alexander and Jeannie Long, the illustrated book is regarded as a comical manual for the universal don’ts of dating. From referring to someone you’ve been on one date with as your girlfriend and boyfriend to cooing “I love you” immediately into the relationship, the book serves as the perfect backdrop for the movie. While the screenwriters Kristen Buckley, Brian Regan, and Burr Steers took inspiration from the book, it did not serve as a conventional novel-to-screen adaptation.

Even so, the screenwriters paid an ode to the writers of the satirical book by naming Andie’s coworkers after them. The immortal yellow dress, the chic New York apartment, the monumental rendition of “You’re So Vain,” and the infamous ‘love fern’ aren’t the only elements that make ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ a memorable film. With an ambition to write about politics, war, and human rights, Andie is led to believe that a groundbreaking column will finally give her the freedom to address the pertinent issues of the time.

Accordingly, the technocrat on “How To” articles embarks upon a feat to address the different ways in which a woman can lose a guy. Imitating her recently broken-up friend Michelle’s behavior, Annie Anderson sets on a journey to find the bait for her plan. On the other hand, Benjamin Barry is an advertising executive looking to expand his role in a diamond campaign. Challenged by his boss to prove the love required to understand the glow of the incandescent diamonds, Benjamin must make a woman fall in love with him within 10 days to get the reigns of the campaign.

With a twist of fate and the involvement of Ben’s rivals, the protagonists with opposing goals meet. It isn’t long before the two set their comical plan into motion, with Andie trying to repel Ben with her tactics and Ben doing everything in his power to continue their relationship. From a strangely dressed and groomed dog to a photoshopped album predicting their children, and fake therapy sessions involving identity crises, the two keep plotting and planning to undo each other’s efforts. However, things change when a jaunt to Staten island reveals the true nature of their bond and leaves the two questioning — “What If?”

Not only do Ben and Andie achieve their professional feat, but they also end up falling for each other. However, the two are aghast when the truth comes to the surface. With the movie culminating in an epic car chase, the film continues to be the perfect recipe for a romantic comedy. The film exchanges gender roles and also flawlessly highlights the status quo set for men and women. Without making women the brunt of the joke and allowing Kate to use her voice for something more than just advice columns in a lifestyle magazine, the movie brings forth several relevant themes.

Taking the aforementioned factors into consideration, we reiterate that even though ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ is not based on a true story, the relatable narrative still manages to hit the spot and keep the audience on the hook from start to finish. With a scintillating script and picturesque background, the movie continues to be an immortal oeuvre etched into the hearts of countless.

