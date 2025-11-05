‘All’s Fair’ is a campy legal drama that centers around a law firm, run by a group of all-female divorce lawyers whose professional challenges tend to be as glamorous as their rich inner lives. Allura Grant, Liberty Ronson, and Emerald Greene made the best decisions of their lives when they decided to leave behind their old corporate jobs where their talents were being drowned out in a boys’ club. Now that they call the shots on their own, they have managed to build the largest law firm, known for women lawyers representing women clients in divorce cases that usually tend to be high profile. From extensive pre-nups, celebrity marriages, and lavish assets, the lawyers at Grant, Ronson, and Greene have their hands full. Simultaneously, each woman finds herself dealing with the tumultuous waters of her own complicated personal life. While the narrative tends to gravitate towards the glitz and grit of the prestigious lawyers, the unique standing of their firm in the industry remains a thematic central focus of the series.

Grant, Ronson, and Greene is a Fictional Law Firm That Puts Women at the Center of a Male-Dominated Field

‘All’s Fair’ charts a fictional narrative, made up of similarly fictitious elements. As a result, the law firm at the center of the show’s premise remains confined within its fictionalized world. In real life, there’s no identical parallel to the Grant, Ronson, and Greene law firm. Notably, while divorce firms themselves are common enough, there is no instance of an all-female high-profile establishment known to dominate the industry. Even so, a more female-centric firm, especially in the domestic law sphere, isn’t that uncommon. Notably, the Florida Women’s Law Group is a divorce and family law firm for women in Northeast Florida. Based in Jacksonville, Florida, the firm focuses on female empowerment and provides divorce services for women by women. Alongside divorce cases, they’re also known for their work in domestic violence, paternity, and nuptial agreements.

Similarly, Woodford Sathappan McGee, or WSM, houses a group of female-led divorce attorneys who advocate for and represent female clients in divorce proceedings. As such, even though an interstate law firm of a magnitude similar to Grant, Ronson, and Greene doesn’t exist in real life, the idea isn’t an unrealistic one. However, for the most part, the fictional firm’s existence highlights the reality of gender inequality in the law industry more than offering a realistic image of it. The origin story of the firm’s founders, Allura Grant, Liberty Ronson, and Emerald Greene, stems from their negative experiences as female lawyers in a male-dominated industry. For the same reason, they decide to take their talent and their assets and start their own practice with women at the center. This inciting storyline remains connected to the reality of the law industry.

Historically, the law profession has been a largely male-dominated workforce. According to reports, in 2014, female lawyers made up about 36% of all lawyers across the country. Over more than a decade later, that statistic has only changed to about 41% as per the ABA National Lawyer Population Survey. Furthermore, even though 2023 statistics reveal women now make up a majority of associates in law firms across the country, this level of equality begins to diminish the higher one moves up the corporate food change. Despite holding a majority as law firm associates, women still only make up about 28% of all law firm partners, according to a 2023 survey. Similarly, by 2020, only 22% of women were discovered to be equity partners, despite their prominence in the industry in associate roles. Consequently, by pitching women in the front and center of a fictional law firm, Grant, Ronson, and Greene underline the disparity of equality in similar spaces in real life.

