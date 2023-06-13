Ally Lee and David Mims From The Big D: Everything We Know

Attuned to betrayal, hurt and loss, ‘The Big D’ follows six divorced couples who head to a tropical villa in order to pursue a second chance at love. With ‘The Bachelorette’ alums JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers as hosts, the USA Network’s reality television show follows the drama and possibility of new love among twelve individuals in a Costa Rican villa. As ex-couples undergo a series of challenges in close proximity, they are forced to face the ugly truths that led to their breakup.

Even with the complicated dynamics of divorce in the mix, the contestants try to facilitate a new romantic journey. One of the ex-couples on the show whose fiery dynamics have enthralled many are Ally Lee and David Mims. So, if you’re also curious to learn more about them, go no further because we’ve got all the information right here!

Ally Lee and David Mims’ Background

Born and raised in California, Ally moved to Dallas in 2010 with David. However, even after their separation, Ally didn’t return to her home state, and the two have continued to stay in Texas. While little is known about Ally’s educational background, David graduated from South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, and went to college at Virginia Union. Ally and David like to spend quality time with their loved ones and consistently post about them on their socials! With the support of their family, Ally and David have been able to succeed in their respective paths.

Ally Lee and David Mims’ Profession

David has had an illustrious career as a football offensive tackle. After graduating high school, David embarked on a path to becoming an NFL player. In his time playing college football, David became a part of the CIAA All-Freshmen team, a three-time first-team All-CIAA and a two-time member of the All-American team. In 2011, David was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent. In November of the same year, he became a part of the active roster for the team.

David played for the Kansas City Chiefs till 2013. In February 2013, David signed with the Baltimore Ravens as a reserve/future contract. In August 2013, he was waved by the Ravens. The following year, David became a part of the Boston Brawlers and played with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers the year after that. In 2015, David was cut from the team. Even after leaving football, David has continued to dabble in small projects. He starred in Paramount Plus’s ‘Fantasy Football.’

Ally Mims, on the other hand, is an entrepreneur and has her own business. With a penchant for baking and feeding sweet delicacies to her friends and family, Ally opened her restaurant, The Melted Chocolate, in 2020. The reality star’s bakery is located at the DFW Metroplex in Frisco, Texas, which locals love!

Are Ally Lee and David Mims Dating Anyone?

Ally and David are not dating anyone at the moment and have come to ‘The Big D’ to bury the hatchet and find romance with other divorcees. The duo were married for five years before they decided to part ways. After becoming pregnant with their first child, Ally and David decided to get married. However, when David was cut from football and struggled to have a relationship with Ally, she decided to leave and get back together with her ex-boyfriend. When Ally became unfaithful to David, the latter decided to walk away from the relationship.

In 2010, Ally and David welcomed their first daughter. Shortly after, the duo also had a son. As a young girl, Ally and David’s daughter Ari had a number of health complications that took years to heal. Despite their separation, Ally and David do their best to raise their two children. In addition to looking after his children and working, David is also a fitness enthusiast and regularly shares snippets from his workout on social media. Meanwhile, Ally is also a committed mom and businesswoman.

Ally also raises a dog along with her kids. On the personal front, Ally and David still have a lot to discuss and smooth out. Moreover, with their children in the picture, Ally is open to a relationship with David again. So, even though the couple’s journey has been tumultuous, we continue to hope that they are able to work things out and that they continue to grow personally and professionally!

Read More: Gillian Messina and David Novello From The Big D: Everything We Know