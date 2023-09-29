Alondra Ocampo: Where is the Survivor Now?

As a Carlos Osorio-directed documentary living up to its title in every way imaginable, Netflix’s ‘The Darkness Within La Luz del Mundo’ can only be described as equal parts baffling and haunting. That’s because it carefully comprises not just archival footage but also exclusive interviews to really shine a light upon the generational, systematic abuse of young girls in this infamous church. It thus comes as no surprise a significant focus is placed upon victim-turned-groomer Alondra Ocampo as well — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about her, we’ve got the details for you.

Who is Alondra Ocampo?

Although Alondra was not born in La Luz del Mundo (The Light of the World), she did grow up surrounded by its teachings owing to her parents’ decision to evolve into ardent followers by 1984. This Los Angeles native was barely one at this point, yet she soon found herself becoming heavily involved with all internal activities and hence caught the eye their then-apostle Samuel Joaquín Flores.