America’s Got Talent Season 12: Where Are They Now?

‘America’s Got Talent’ season 12 was a rollercoaster of talent and emotions that left viewers on the edge of their seats. For years, ‘AGT’ has remained a platform for showcasing exceptional talent, and the contestants of the show are proof that with hard work, passion, and determination, dreams can become reality. Featuring a diverse group of contestants, from singers to dancers to comedians, it involved the audience performing the difficult task of choosing the ultimate winners. Since the finals, the contestants have gone to pursue diverse paths in the entertainment industry and beyond. Let’s take a look at what they have been up to since their time in the ‘AGT’ spotlight.

Where is Angelica Hale Now?

Angelica Hale is a young, talented singer who started her AGT journey at the age of just 9 years and captured the hearts of judges and audiences alike with her powerful vocals. Her rendition of popular songs and her spirit after overcoming a life-threatening illness made her an inspiration to many. As the runner-up of the season, Angelica’s fame continued to rise. Shortly after her appearance on the AGT, she performed in Tuckahoe, New York, and became the first child ambassador for the National Kidney Foundation. She has also showcased her talents at ‘AGT Live Shows’ in Las Vegas, the 2017 NFL game, and the 2017 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Angelica was named the national spokesperson for Sepsis Alliance’s “It’s About TIME” campaign in the spring of 2018. In April 2019, Angelica joined the Filipino band TNT Boys on their world tour. Her musical career took off in May 2019 with the release of her EP ‘Feel the Magic,’ followed by the album ‘What’s It Like’ in 2020. She has also made her debut in the world of acting with ‘American Reject’ and voiced the titular character in the animated series ‘Maya Unstoppable’. Amid the pandemic in 2020, Angelica launched a live cooking show with her sister and collaborated on a cover of ‘The Prayer’ with fellow ‘AGT’ contestant Evie Claire. Since then, she has continued singing and performing and amassed a huge social media following of 1 million followers. In June, she performed for the healthcare workers at the Ohio Hospital’s Association and also shared her story and struggles with the audience.

Where is Chase Goehring Now?

Singer-songwriter Chase Goehring brought a unique blend of pop and acoustic music to the ‘AGT’ stage. His heartfelt lyrics, original songs, and captivating performances earned him a spot in the finals. Although he didn’t win the competition, he continued making music that featured his signature acoustic pop sound. Since then, he has released an independent single ‘Mirror’ and an EP titled ‘Crimson’ in September 2019. However, he hasn’t been active in the music industry or social media since then, except for a few photos with his dog named Nova.

Where is Darci Lynne Now?

Darci Lynne Farmer is an incredibly talented ventriloquist and singer who was undoubtedly one of the standout contestants of the season. Her ability to sing beautifully while manipulating puppets left everyone in awe and eventually won her the season 12 title. Since her win, Darci has been on a whirlwind journey, touring across the US and headlining her own Las Vegas show at Planet Hollywood. The recent high-school graduate has also added new characters to her ventriloquist repertoire, like Petunia and Edna and made recurring appearances at the Grand Ole Opry.

In 2018, Darci released ‘Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree’ as part of the NBC Special ‘My Hometown Christmas Special’. The singer and ventriloquist star has also been featured on shows like ‘Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas,’ ‘The Ellen Degeneres Show,’ ‘Kids Baking Championship,’ and ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’. In 2019, she entered ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ and won the second place. The singer has also ventured into acting with a role in ‘A Cowgirl’s Song’ and is now on a successful journey.

Where is DIAVOLO Now?

DIAVOLO is a dance group that took the ‘AGT’ stage by storm through their breathtaking acrobatic performances, which included daring stunts and incorporated complex sets. The visual spectacle that they created wowed the judges and the viewers alike and led them to the finals of season 12. While they didn’t win the competition, they have since continued to push the boundaries of dance. In 2017, the group celebrated its 25th anniversary at the Valley Performing Arts Center. They also had the opportunity to perform at The Kennedy Center in 208 and introduce their new piece, ‘Voyage’ at The Music Center of Los Angeles.

In 2019, DIAVOLO expanded their ‘The Veterans Project’ nationally and conducted residencies at The Straz Center in Tampa, Florida and The Kansas State University in Manhattan, KS. The group was ready to embark on a Canadian tour in 2020, but it was shut down because of the pandemic. However, the company has persisted and created socially relevant work, including the film ‘THIS IS ME: Letters from the Front Lines’.

Where is Evie Clair Now?

A young singer and pianist named Evie Clair came on ‘AGT’ and touched the hearts of millions with her emotional performances. Her journey on the show was marked by her dedication to her late father, who was battling cancer during the competition. Since the show, the singer has continued pursuing her music and released an album titled ‘Okay Day’ in 2018. Her single featured in a Delta Airlines holiday commercial, and she headlined her first New York concert alongside Village People. She also led a 72-show run in Reno and performed at the world’s largest family history conference. Evie has since released an album titled ‘Valentine’ and an EP named ‘Results Take Time’.

Currently, she continues to release her original music and covers on streaming platforms, perform live concerts, speak at live events, and share covers on her YouTube channel. She got married on December 17, 2021, to Clancy Thomas, and they have a child together named Billye Clair Thomas. She has also graduated from Brigham Young University and relocated to Kansas City. The singer also continued to be a passionate advocate in the fight against cancer and aims to live a life that honors his father’s memory.

Where is Kechi Okwuchi Now?

Kechi Okwuchi, a tragic plane crash survivor, is a singer who uses her incredible voice to inspire and uplift her audience. Her journey on ‘AGT’ was a testament to the power of resilience, as she delivered soul-stirring performances showcasing her vocal prowess. Since the end of the show, she has continued to sing and share her powerful voice with the world. She released her debut single, “Don’t You Dare” on June 10, 2018, and became a burn survivor advocate for organizations like Shriners Children’s in Galveston, Texas, the same place where she received treatment. Thanks to Simon Cowell’s golden buzzer, she became a finalist in ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ in 2019.

Currently, she is serving as an ambassador for organizations like WeMovement, Be Strong Global, and the United Nations Foundation’s #TOGETHERBANDWEMovement, advocating for sustainable living, youth empowerment, and bullying prevention. Kechi also released her memoir titled, ‘More Than My Scars’ on March 29, 2022. In May 2023, she graduated from the University of St. Thomas, Houston, Texas, with an MBA degree.

Where is Light Balance Now?

Light Balance is a unique dance group that incorporated LED light suits into their routines and created unforgettable visual experiences on the ‘AGT’ stage. They left audiences in awe with their stunning performances, and since their time on the show, they have been doing the same to a global audience. In 2018, the group performed at the ‘Indonesian Choice Awards’ and the same year, they dazzled audiences on Broadway in New York City. They were invited to compete in ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ in 2019, but they didn’t reach the finale. Instead, they continued performing on Broadway with ‘The Illusionists’ and collaborated with other artists like Jessie J.

In April 2019, they partnered with Netherrealm Studios and created a unique performance celebrating the release of ‘Mortal Kombat 11’. Light Balance Kids were invited to compete in ‘America’s Got Talent: All Stars’ in 2023, but some of the members were unable to compete due to the Ukraine conflict, leading to a combination of Light Balance Kids and select Light Balance members.

Where is Mandy Harvey Now?

As a deaf singer-songwriter, Mandy Harvey certainly stunned the judges and audiences with her extraordinary physical talent. She covered popular tracks and performed her original songs, all while relying on her pitch-perfect vocals and her sense of touch. Since AGT, Mandy has been on a remarkable journey, including the release of albums like ‘This Time,’ ‘Nice to Meet You,’ and ‘Paper Cuts’. She has also become a motivational speaker, sharing her story of determination and resilience with audiences worldwide.

In the same year as her AGT appearance, she co-authored a memoir with Mark Atteberry titled ‘Sensing the Rhythm: Finding My Voice in a World Without Sound’. Harvey was also at the 5th position in Cowell’s top 15 Golden Buzzer moments. She and her husband, Travis, welcomed their son, Louis, in June 2022. She also released the music video for her song ‘On The Line’ the same year. Currently, she is serving as an ambassador for a nonprofit organization called No Barriers, which is dedicated to helping disabled individuals.

Where is Preacher Lawson Now?

Preacher Lawson is a stand-up comedian who brought the laughs to the ‘AGT’ stage with his charismatic performance and witty humor. After the show ended, he performed on several shows, including Netflix’s ‘The Comedy Lineup,’ ‘Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions,’ and ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’. His relatable storytelling and humor style have earned him a loyal fan base and made him a rising star in the world of comedy.

Preacher also has an engaging YouTube channel where he posts his comedy routines frequently. He expanded his presence in 2019 as the host of the Facebook Watch series ‘World’s Most Amazing Dogs’. The same year, he filmed his inaugural stand-up special, which premiered on BET +. He continued to perform at sold-out venues across the country and presently hosts ‘AGT Live’ in Las Vegas.

Where are Sara & Hero Now?

Sara Carson and her talented dog, Hero, showcased their incredible dog training skills on the ‘AGT’ stage. Their entertaining performances featured agility, tricks, and a heartwarming bond between Sara and Hero. While they didn’t win the competition, the duo certainly became the stars of various dog shows and events like halftime shows for sports events. They have used their platform to promote animal welfare and responsible pet ownership. Hero has since made appearances on shows like ‘The Big Stage’ and the movie ‘A Genie’s Tail’ and also holds the record for Most tricks performed by a dog in one minute. Sara served as a judge on ‘Puppy Bowl: The Summer Games’ and appeared in the series ‘Chicken Soup for the Soul’s Animal Tales’.

Currently, Sara is living with her husband, John Devine, and their five dogs in Los Angeles. She continues using her skills to assist veterans with disabilities through a partnership with a service dog organization. In 2022, she released an instructional book titled ‘Super Dog Tricks’ to help people train their dogs. Hero is now retired because of a heart murmur and valley fever, and Sara is training young Archer as her service dog and continues to enjoy the van life from time to time.

