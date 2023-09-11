America’s Got Talent Season 14: Where Are They Now?

The fourteenth season of the talent show competition series ‘America’s Got Talent’ aired on NBC from May 28 to September 18, 2019. During this season, the panel of guest judges featured Brad Paisley, Dwyane Wade, Ellie Kemper, and Jay Leno and Terry Crews stepped in to host the show for the first time. The show presented a wide variety of participants who demonstrated their outstanding abilities, spanning from singing and dancing to magic and comedy. If you are interested to know about what the finalists of the season are up to, we have all the details for you. Let’s get started, shall we?

Where is Kodi Lee Now?

Kodi Lee, a singer, songwriter, and pianist, emerged as the victor in the fourteenth season of ‘America’s Got Talent.’ Following his remarkable win, Lee has released several tracks, including ‘Miracle’ and ‘Hello World.’ Despite being born blind and autistic, he has blossomed into a musical prodigy, displaying an extraordinary audio photographic memory, enabling him to recall music after just a single listen.

With a substantial social media presence, he boasts over 400k followers on Instagram and more than 412k subscribers on YouTube. In 2023, Kodi showcased his talents once more in ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars,’ advancing to the finale. He shares a close bond with his mother, Tina Lee, often sharing cherished moments with her.

Where is the Detroit Youth Choir Now?

The Detroit Youth Choir secured the first runner-up position in the competition. Their rendition of ‘Can’t Hold Us’ during the finale performance captivated and enchanted everyone. Following the conclusion of the show, they embarked on numerous live shows and independent events. In October 2020, they had the honor of performing at a campaign event in Detroit in support of Democratic presidential candidate and current President Joe Biden.

They also ventured into the world of entertainment, contributing to a Disney Plus film titled ‘Choir.’ Additionally, they made a triumphant return to the franchise in the inaugural season of ‘AGT All Stars.’ Their outstanding talents have been recognized and celebrated with two awards from the Stellar Gospel Music Awards. Importantly, the youth choir continues to operate as a non-profit organization, focusing on mentoring and enriching the lives of young children.

Where is Ryan Niemiller Now?

Comedian Ryan Niemiller, who clinched the second runner-up position on the show, humorously labels himself the “Cripple Threat of Comedy,” offering a unique perspective on the world from the vantage point of someone with a disability. Even before the show concluded, his calendar started filling up, and 2020 appeared promising for his career. His debut special, ‘Unarmed and Dangerous,’ was released in April 2023, showcasing his comedic talent. On a personal note, he tied the knot with his wife, Anne Whittington, in 2021, and the couple is happily residing in California. With a thriving presence in comedy shows across the country and a substantial online following, Ryan Niemiller is poised for even greater accomplishments on the horizon.

Where is V.Unbeatable Now?

The acrobatic dance crew from Mumbai, already renowned for their appearance on ‘Dance Plus’ in 2018, achieved a remarkable feat by reaching the top 4 on ‘America’s Got Talent.’ Their outstanding performance earned them a Golden Buzzer from guest judge Dwyane Wade. They made a triumphant return to the franchise for season 2 of America’s Got Talent: The Champions, ultimately winning the season. In 2021, they established their own dance studio in Mumbai, India, providing a platform for aspiring young dancers. With numerous international live performances under their belt, this popular dance group is thriving and shaping a promising future for themselves.

Where are Voices of Service Now?

Voices of Service, a singing group composed of four former military members, captured the nation’s attention during their 2019 appearance on the show. Since then, their powerful performances have served as a source of inspiration for audiences nationwide, delivering messages of hope, particularly to military veterans and individuals grappling with depression and PTSD. While they returned to the franchise for ‘AGT: The Champions 2,’ they faced a challenging competition.

Nevertheless, they have continued to shine through numerous live performances, including a recent one at the Hylton Center for Performing Arts in Manassas. With a substantial following, they also expanded their presence by launching their merchandise line in August 2023. Beyond their musical talents, Voices of Service actively function as a support network, embodying the spirit of modern-day heroes by aiding those in need.

Where is Benicio Bryant Now?

Benicio Bryant embarked on his television journey with a captivating performance of ‘The Joke’ alongside Brandi Carlile on Late Night with Seth Meyers back in 2018. That same year, he showcased his talents on The Voice Kids in Germany, where he secured the runner-up position. His journey continued on America’s Got Talent Season 14, where he made it to the elite group of top 10 finalists.

Subsequently, Benicio Bryant inked a record deal with Arista Records and continued to release singles, including ‘Ghosted,’ ‘Pretty in Pink,’ ‘WHO HURT YOU?,’ and ‘I Can’t Dance to This.’ As a verified Spotify artist, his music resonated with a wide audience. In 2021, Benicio Bryant earned recognition as one of TEDxSeattle’s ‘entertainers of the year’, further solidifying his status as a rising star. His latest release, ‘Move To Mars,’ has been well-received and continues to garner popularity among listeners.

Where is Emanne Beasha Now?

Emanne Beasha, the talented Jordanian/American classically-trained singer, made her mark as the winner of the fifth season of ‘Arabs Got Talent.’ At just 11 years old, she showcased her remarkable vocal abilities on the fourteenth season of America’s Got Talent, where she secured the 9th position. Beasha’s talent and passion for music led her to join André Rieu on the North American leg of his world tour in Tampa on 11 March 2020.

Her single ‘Dolce Suono’ is now available on various audio platforms, and she serves as the ambassador for the #feedthechildren campaign, using her influence for a noble cause. Beasha frequently performs at private events, solidifying her position as a promising artist with a bright future ahead.

Where are Light Balance Kids Now?

Light Balance is a renowned Ukrainian LED dance troupe hailing from Dnipro, Ukraine. Their journey to stardom began with appearances in various dance competitions before they made a significant impact on ‘America’s Got Talent’, both in 2017 and 2019. Following their success, Light Balance had the opportunity to perform on the prestigious Broadway stage as part of the renowned show ‘The Illusionists’.

They also collaborated with illustrious artists like Jessie J and The Jacksons. The group’s talent and captivating LED dance performances led to invitations as special guests for prominent corporate clients such as Warner Bros., MGM Grand, Buick, Volkswagen, Nike, Siemens, McDonald’s, and many more worldwide. In 2023, Light Balance Kids received an invitation to compete in America’s Got Talent: All-Stars, where they continued to dazzle audiences with their brilliant performances, solidifying their status as a popular and celebrated dance troupe over the years.

Where is Ndlovu Youth Choir Now?

The Ndlovu Youth Choir is a vibrant musical ensemble hailing from South Africa. They made an impressive mark as top 10 contestants during the 14th season of the show. Following their remarkable journey on America’s Got Talent, they secured a record deal with Syco Entertainment in a joint venture with Sony.

Upon their return, they diligently began recording their debut studio album titled ‘Africa’. This album achieved significant success, winning the award for Best Adult Contemporary Album and debuting at number one in South Africa. Building on this success, their second album, ‘Rise’, was released on December 11, 2020, and their third studio album, ‘Grateful’, followed on April 29, 2022. The Ndlovu Youth Choir has continued to shine on global stages, making them available for private and corporate bookings while sharing their incredible musical talents with audiences around the world.

Where is Tyler Butler-Figueroa Now?

Tyler Butler Figueroa embarked on his ‘AGT’ journey during season 14, showcasing his exceptional talent as an 11-year-old violinist. His performance earned him the coveted golden buzzer, a recognition granted by the show’s creator, Simon Cowell. A year later, at just 15 years old, Tyler seized another opportunity to shine on ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ season 2, where he impressively secured the third spot in the finale episode.

His incredible journey extends beyond the stage; Tyler is a leukemia survivor, an inspiration to many. He has made appearances on popular shows like ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ and continues to balance his studies with frequent performances in Las Vegas. Additionally, he shares a close bond with his younger brother, Adam Butler, evident in their special connection. Tyler’s remarkable story and talent continue to inspire and captivate audiences worldwide.

