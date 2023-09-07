America’s Got Talent Season 6: Where Are They Now?

‘America’s Got Talent‘ is an iconic talent competition show that has been providing a platform for countless talented individuals who want to showcase their skills and chase their dreams. Unlike some other platforms, it features some of the most diverse skill sets in the entertainment industry. Season 6 of the show, which aired back in 2011, was no exception, featuring a diverse range of contestants, from dancers to singers, comedians to magicians. As the years have passed since their time in the AGT spotlights, fans like us are wondering where the finalists of ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 6 are now. Here is what we found.

Where is Miami All-Stars Now?

The Miami All-Stars is a high-energy dance troupe who dazzled audiences with their remarkable synchronized choreography. Hailing from Miami, Florida, these talented dancers performed Latin-inspired dance routines that were the perfect blend of passion, creativity, and precision. Even though they were eliminated from the finals, the group didn’t lose hope. The coaches, Manny and Lory Castro, returned to season 7 of the show to coach the group called The Untouchables.

They were invited back to coach D’Angelo and Amanda and Ruby and Jonas in season 8 and coach Dance Town Family in season 15. They have also made appearances on Jennifer Lopez’ World of Dance, Paula Abdul’s Live to Dance, and Telemundo’s Gran Opportunidad. Loved by millions of fans, the group has a multicultural background that inspires them to perform a variety of styles, from Salsa to cha-cha and Tango to Swing.

Where is Lys Agnès Now?

Lys Agnès is a stunning opera singer from Canada who wowed the judges as well as the audience with her powerful and emotive performance. She was known for her rich and captivating voice and is considered to be a memorable contestant of the season. For a show that is primarily focused on diverse talents, her operatic prowess was definitely a rare find. However, there is not much known about her career after the show ended. However, years after her debut on ‘AGT,’ Lys has bagged an opportunity to appear as the mermaid wedding singer in the 2023 film ‘Bad Fish.’

Where is Landon Swank Now?

A masterful magician, Landon Swank brought a touch of wonder and mystery to the stage of AGT. His mind-bending and innovative tricks, often featuring illusion, sleight of hand, and mindreading, left the audience and the judges in awe. After getting eliminated from the show as a finalist, he took his talents global with his show, Reality Bent, and started touring. Since then, he has toured on five continents, including thirty countries and across America, and even appeared in a TV Special episode of ‘Criss Angel Trick’d Up,’ where he was referred to by Criss Angel himself as “The Future of Magic”.

He also worked as an illusionist in ‘The Supernaturalist,’ a show featuring magicians from around the world. Swank was set to produce and star in a TV series in 2017 that would have featured 100 original illusions, but there have been no updates regarding it. Currently, he is available for booking through Beyer Entertainment.

Where is Anna Graceman Now?

Anna Graceman is a singer-songwriter who, at a very young age, stood out with her incredible vocal talent in the show. Apart from her heartfelt performances and soulful voice, it was her ability to write and perform her original songs that showcased her potential as a music star. On September 25, 2012, her first studio album was released. Her second album was released four years later, on October 4, 2016, ‘Rebel Days,’ which was the first full-length album of her band, The Graceman Band.

Anna also made an appearance in the second season of ‘Songland’ where Bebe Rexha chose her song ‘Gold’ (retitled ‘Bones’). She has come far since her days on the AGT; she has performed in a number of music festivals and released records for Another Girl Records, her own independent label. She continued to write and produce music in her own unique blend of different genres.

Where is Silhouettes Now?

Silhouettes is a dance group that offers one of the most unique performances on the show. Through shadow art, they were able to tell emotional and compelling stories on the AGT stage. A perfect mix of dance, choreography, and shadow puppetry, their performances were a visual feast that created moving narratives for the viewers. In the finale episode of season 11 of the show, they appeared as a guest performer alongside Linkin’ Bridge. The end of their stint on AGT was just the beginning of a successful career for the team.

Since then, they have traveled the world giving powerful shadow performances for theatre tours, non-profit organizations, corporate clients, commercials, film, and television. Through their performances, they have raised over $100,000 for homeless children and want to continue helping children all over the world. On October 3, 2018, they opened up a new training and performance facility in Westminster. The team also had the chance to appear on season 2 of ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ in January 2020.

Where is Smage Brothers Riding Shows Now?

The Smage Brothers Riding Shows featured the duo Phil and Pat Smage, who showcased their extraordinary motorcycle stunt skills. Through their high-energy performances of daring stunts and tricks, the audience was left on the edge of their seats. Offering the perfect blend of excitement and danger, they were definitely one of the unforgettable contestants of the show. They are still active in the riding circuit and can be booked for events.

There have also been some major changes in their personal lives as Phil Smage got married to Sarah Whitmore Smage, a fellow stuntwoman, and they have a child named Finn together. Pat went on to become an international motorcycle trials rider and won the El Trial de Espana event in 2012. By the end of 2017, he had won his ninth US national title and won second place in Rhode Island. In 2018, he started the El Trial de Espana event with a win, won a total of 10 events in the NATC schedule, and received his 10th National Championship.

Where is POPLYFE Now?

A young and talented band, POPLYFE brought a fresh sound to the AGT stage with their fusion of pop, rock, and soul music. Their energetic performances and musical abilities made a lasting impact on the judges and the fans. The group toured with Zendaya on her ‘Swag It Out’ tour as well. However, in late June 2012, the group broke up, with three members, the lead singer Kehlani Parrish, Denzel Merritt, and Dillon Ingram, leaving the band.

The three of them teamed up to create a new brand known as CONTRABAND, which performed in its first major concert in San Jose on July 21, 2012. Kehlani has since seen huge success in the industry, including two Grammy nominations. Two other members of the band, Dylan Wiggins and Jaden Wiggins, now have a band of their own named Hello Yellow with their childhood friend, Martin Rodrigues. Not much information is available on other members of the band, including Dillon Ingram, Denzel Merritt, and Ali-Khan Lochin.

Where is West Springfield Dance Team Now?

The West Springfield Dance Team was known for its creative and impeccably precise dance routines. Their group synchronization and dynamics were impressive, which earned them a spot in the finals. They also competed in season 3 of World of Dance but were eliminated in the duels. Since then, they have been quite active and have been booking gigs left and right.

Where is Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. Now?

Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. remains an unforgettable crooner from season 6 of ‘America Got Talent’ with his smooth, Sinatra-like vocals. His journey from being a car washer to a singing sensation inspired millions of people. With his charm, talent, and consistently exceptional performances, he won the show, along with one million dollars and a headline show at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. Since then, Landau has unveiled his debut album called ‘That’s Life’, which soared to the #1 spot on the Billboard Jazz chart.

His musical journey has also taken him all across the country, from the California State Fair to the iconic Apollo Theatre in New York to Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and the Marina Civic Center in Florida, to name a few. He has also graced the screens of several TV programs, including ‘The View,’ ‘The Today Show,’ ‘Fox and Friends,’ ‘CNN,’ ‘The Talk,’ ‘The Wendy Williams Show,’ ‘Anderson Cooper,’ ‘NPA,’ and more.

Landau has been dedicated to his home state of West Virginia and has raised over half a million dollars through his concerts for state charities, which earned him the title of ‘West Virginian of the Year”. He received the accolade of Hollywood’s ‘Reality TV Personality of the Year,’ performed alongside his band for the US troops stationed in Germany, and performed at a special command event for the inauguration of the Governor.

He also has exciting projects lined up, including a book chronicling his success story, a holiday classics album, his inaugural performance with symphony orchestras, and concerts at home and abroad with the ‘Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. Big Band’. He also served as a host for the reality series ‘Circus Suites’ that premiered in August. Even with such a busy schedule, he ensures that he spends quality time with his wife, Jennifer, and loved ones at their home in West Virginia.

Where is Team iLuminate Now?

Team iLuminate is a dance group that combines technology with their stunning performances to leave a lasting impression on their audience. During their time at AGT, they used synchronized movements and LED costumes in the dark to deliver cutting-edge acts and demonstrate the possibilities of technology in the world of entertainment. They returned on seasons 8 and 11 of the show as a guest performer and made an appearance on the season 17 finale of ‘The Voice’. The team has performed in over 15 countries and been on TV shows ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ ‘Good Morning America,’ ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ and ‘The Wendy Williams Show’.

They have had the opportunity to showcase their skills in several award shows as well, including ‘The American Music Awards,’ ‘The Nickelodeon Awards,’ ‘BET Awards,’ Latin Billboard Awards,’, and ‘MTV’s Video Music Awards’. iLuminate gave their first performance at The Strats in Las Vegas on August 26, 2021, where they wore special light suits to blend music, dance, technology, and art. On March 6, 2022, they performed their 100th show at The STRAT Theatre, and they have been performing there to date.

