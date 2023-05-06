Amir Lancaster From Summer House: Everything We Know

Bravo’s ‘Summer House‘ is a reality show known for featuring a group of friends who enjoy spending their vacation in each other’s company. Since the show first premiered in 2017, it has introduced the public to a variety of people who have gone on to gain many admirers thanks to their on-screen performances. With the introduction of Amir Lancaster, things were no different as viewers quickly found themselves gravitating towards this highly successful businessman. Naturally, many are eager to know what they can about the reality TV star, and we are here to talk about the same!

Amir Lancaster’s Age and Background

Born in July 1996, Amir is Black and Lebanese by ethnicity and grew up surrounded by the latter culture. Having grown up in Arlington, Texas, he became a student at Texas State University in 2015. After much diligence, he was able to gain his Bachelor of Education degree in Health and Physical Education/Fitness in the year 2018.

Given his upbringing, Amir seems to have much knowledge about the Lebanese way of life but is always open to learning more about the other side of his family and the African-American culture. As of writing, the 26-year-old lives in Austin, Texas, and enjoys activities like sports, cooking, and acting. Amir also serves as a volunteer for the Boys and Girls Club in order to help children and is always open to helping mentor young minds.

Amir Lancaster’s Profession

Following his graduation, Amir joined Collabera Inc in May 2019 as an Assistant Account Manager, a job he held until February 2020. In August 2019, he also became an Account Executive for Regents Capital Corporation but also left this job in February 2020. In the latter month, he became an Incoming Sales Engineer for Keyence Corporation and also took up the role of a Sales Engineer for the company in June 2020. However, in October 2021, he said goodbye to Keyence as well.

Starting in February 2020, Amir became a Real Estate Agent for Spyglass Realty, a position he continues to hold as of writing. His love for Austin has certainly motivated the reality TV star to continue working in the real estate field. The firm belief that the Texan capital is rife with opportunity helps him in keeping the sales number up. Additionally, his appearance in the Barvo series has not only boosted his own fame but that of his company as well. Though his participation in the show might be purely personal, it has certainly helped his career as well.

Is Amir Lancaster Dating Anyone?

As of writing, Amir does not seem to be in a relationship. Focused on his professional life, the reality TV star is not much open about his personal life and does not seem to be involved with anyone romantically. However, given his active participation in ‘Summer House,’ fans across the world are hopeful that he might soon fall in love given the show’s history. Whether or not the romance will be with another cast member is a question that people cannot wait to answer.

More than anything, Amir is dedicated to his work and is always open about posting various listings on his social media. Additionally, he likes to spend time with his loved ones and is never shy about expressing his appreciation for his life and everyone who brings him joy. Though primarily based in Austin, the reality TV star is also active in the real estate markets of the Texan cities of Houston and Dallas.

Read More: Jason Lyke From Summer House: Everything We Know