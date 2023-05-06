Jason Lyke From Summer House: Everything We Know

Reality TV shows like Bravo’s ‘Summer House‘ are well-known for introducing viewers to numerous people who easily charm their way into our hearts. Premiering in 2017, the series combines drama, suspense, and vacation fun in a way that truly leaves us wanting more after each and every episode. With the addition of Jason Lyke, the show has only gotten more interesting, and people are quite eager to know what they can about their favorite cast member from the show. Well, here is everything that we know about him!

Jason Lyke’s Background

Born in Chicago, Illinois, Jason grew up in his birth city and is quite close to his family, and is always eager to share his appreciation for them via the internet. The reality TV star certainly has a close bond with his mother and father and never fails to acknowledge them while talking about everything he has achieved in life. He also believes that his creative skills are a gift from his mother, who was an artist in the past. Additionally, Jason takes pride in his role as a doting uncle and is quite passionate about fitness. He also has a very positive outlook toward life and always spreads his optimism to those around him. As of writing, Jason is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jason Lyke’s Profession

Though he is a Senior Flight Attendant for one of the most prominent airlines out there, Jason has also been freelancing as an actor, singer, and content writer since 2012. He also seems to have a mind for business and has experience in working with skin and hair care products. As an actor, Jason has been a part of various entertainment projects like ‘Bigger’ and ‘American Soul.’ Additionally, he has appeared in various short films and music videos.

Jason is always eager to explore possible opportunities that will boost his career. Interestingly, his participation in the Bravo series has done wonders for his fame though that is certainly not the only reason that the artist is part of the show. Though he often acts like a meditator, that does not mean that Jason remains unscathed from the drama that the show is well-known for. Nevertheless, we are eagerly looking forward to any project that Jason might be a part of in the future.

Is Jason Lyke Dating Anyone?

As of writing, Jason does not seem to be dating anyone. The reality TV star did have the good fortune of becoming a father quite recently. He introduced the world to his daughter via Instagram in Jule 2022 and has seemingly taken to the role like a duck to water. His happy and proud posts about his child often gain heartwarming comments from his admirers, who cannot help but be in awe of the delight that Jason takes in his role as a parent. However, as of writing, he has not revealed the name of his baby’s mother.

When not being a proud father, Jason can be seen eagerly working as an artist and furthering his profession. While his role as a fight attendant has helped him interact with many well-known celebrities in the past, he has gotten to know even more famous people through his work as a freelance entertainment personality. That being said, we wish Jason the very best for his future and hope that his love life is always full of joy.

Read More: Preston Mitchum From Summer House: Everything We Know