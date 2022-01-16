Is Summer House Scripted or Real?

Bravo’s ‘Summer House’ is a reality TV series that follows a group of nine friends who own a summer house together in a gorgeous location on the East Coast. They spend their summer weekends partying in the house together and return to their daily routines and jobs during the week. The luxurious parties and saucy interactions between the housemates keep the viewers hooked. ‘Summer House’ season 1 premiered on January 7, 2017, and the series has seen several changes and additions in the original nine cast members throughout six seasons.

Moreover, the locations of the houses have also changed. The only constant element has been the high-voltage drama among the castmates which makes the viewers wonder whether the group is faking it. They are also curious to know if the constant scrutiny on their lives makes them exaggerate the fights. Let’s explore to what extent ‘Summer House’ is scripted.

How Much of Summer House is Scripted?

‘Summer House’ has come under the scanner a few times for being scripted. Some of the castmates have accused the producers of interfering in the on-screen relationships. For example, In the second part of the season 5 reunion, viewers see castmate Luke Gulbranson point out that the producers meddled in his and Hannah Berner’s relationship.

Hannah and Luke briefly dated in season 4, and he stated in the reunion episode that the producers forced him to ask Hannah to accompany him to his home state Minnesota, after filming for the season ended. “I’m clearly going to break [the] fourth wall, and I apologize, but this is something I have to say,” … “I was produced and asked to ask you to go to Minnesota. I should have never asked you that. I should have said no,” he added.

However, Hannah and the rest of his castmates denied these accusations. Eventually, the producers and Luke clarified that he did want Hannah to accompany but the timing they chose wasn’t appropriate. He went on to apologize to her and took back his claims of the show being scripted, thus dismissing the matter.

To further confirm the show is real despite the flared up drama, cast member Lindsay Hubbard spoke in an interview about her behavior in season 4. “Everything you guys are seeing was very, very real and authentic, and the feelings were real, whether they were romantic feelings or me having hurt feelings,” she said. She further defended her relationship with Carl Radke to be real, in a lengthy Instagram post.

On top of that, in a February 2020 interview, a few cast members discussed the challenges of filming on the weekends while balancing their regular jobs during the week. Kyle Cooke said, “I think we’re dealing with it more so than any show because we all scatter and go about our careers and our jobs Monday through Friday … it’s a lot.” This indicates that the show does impact the lives of the cast and crew in a real way.

Apart from the cast members, even the production team has spoken about the genuine unscripted format of the show. They have revealed several inside secrets to The Daily Dish, including how it is a task to film in restaurants as they have to ensure that regular customers aren’t disturbed and that the cast interactions can be recorded without noise. If Summer House was scripted, it would be likely that the cast and crew filmed in a location that was specifically set up for filming.

Thus, it seems that ‘Summer House’ is relatively unscripted, and documents the real behavior and reactions of the cast members. As human interactions and arguments do tend to blow out of proportion in real life as well, the same may happen on-screen with the show.

