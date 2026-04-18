Who was Amira? What Happened to Her? How did She Die?

In the third season of Netflix’s ‘The Law According to Lidia Poët,’ the titular character fights for the freedom of her best friend, Grazia. The murder takes place in the Poët residence, where Grazia’s husband, Fontana, shows up, and they retire to a room to have a private conversation. It ends up in murder, with Grazia holding the bloodied weapon over her husband’s dead body. She claims she did in self-defense, and while Lidia believes her, the rest of the world is not inclined to it, not without sufficient evidence to prove that her husband had been abusive towards her. To prove that Grazia is the real victim in this situation, Lidia and her team dig into Fontana’s past, which is when a shocking truth comes to light.

Amira was Another Victim of Fontana’s Abuse

In Grazia’s case, the defense has to prove that she killed her husband to protect herself, while the prosecution claims that it was all premeditated. Over the course of the trial, Grazia’s character is put in question, especially when it turns out that the doctor who had treated her injuries was having an affair with her. When her friend’s character is so publicly assassinated, Lidia decides to bring Fontana’s true face to the public as well. She asks Jacopo to look into it, and he succeeds in finding a man who had served with Fontana during his time in the military. To the public, Fontana is presented as a war hero who was cheated on by his wife. However, Jacopo and Enrico’s investigation reveals otherwise.

Fontana’s former colleague reveals that the man wasn’t what others thought him to be. His service was not as decorated, and the one time he got shot in the leg was because of his own error and not on the battlefield. He also reveals that Fontana was a pedophile and used the context of war to do whatever he wanted. He was last stationed in Eritrea, and when the time came for him to return home, he took a young girl with her. Further investigation reveals that this girl was named Amira. She was treated as a slave by Fontana, and at the same time, he also sexually abused her. She was very young, and despite the despair of her situation, she found love with another servant at the house, with whom she planned to run away and lead a better life.

When Fontana found out about it, he lost his temper. Not only could he not bear the idea of being abandoned, but he was also angry at Amira for trying to get out of his clutches. His anger led him to beat her and eventually murder her. Once she was dead, he turned towards his best friend for help. Together, they buried Amira in the basement of the house, erasing any evidence of a fight between them. Later, they cooked up a story about how she had run away from home. Around the same time, another servant of the house left the house, and someone else mistook her for Amira, believing that she really had escaped, never to be seen again.

Amira’s Tragic Fate Becomes Instrumental in Saving Grazia

While Amira’s murder remains a secret for several years, it eventually comes to light when Lidia and Jacopo catch Fontana’s friend digging up the girl’s grave to move her dead body. After they started asking questions about her, the man started to worry that they would eventually find her in the house, so he decided to move the body. He knew if Amira’s remains were never found, no one would ever question the story he and Fontana had made up about her, and the dead man’s reputation would remain intact. But Lidia and Jacopo’s timing turns out to be better than expected, and they catch him in the act.

With the discovery of Amira’s body, an investigation is opened in the case, and it is quickly determined that Fontana killed her. Jacopo reports about this in his newspaper, along with the fact that this wasn’t the first time Fontana had abused someone. He writes about the soldier’s history of abusing women, especially in war-torn areas. He also highlights the fact that most of Fontana’s victims had been underage girls. Once these facts come to light, Enrico is able to use them in court to prove that Fontana was a vile man. When a woman tried to leave him, he killed her, and he would have done the same thing to Grazia as well if she hadn’t fought back and saved herself.

Since the court is already biased against Grazia, Enrico cannot use the facts as effectively as he would like. However, Jacopo’s reporting has already brought the entire story to the public. Even if it is not entirely discussed in court, the jury and the rest of the world know all about it. This becomes instrumental in shaping their decision, as they eventually find Grazia innocent of all the charges levied against her. Her actions are justified as self-defense, and she is allowed to go free rather than get executed for killing the man who would certainly have killed her, and perhaps even more women. Thus, Amira’s tragic fate becomes the key to unlock Grazia’s freedom, while also paving the way for other women to find justice in court.

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