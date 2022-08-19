Amish Mafia: Where is the Cast Now?

Discovery Channel’s ‘Amish Mafia’ was a reality series that followed a group of people who apparently banded together in order to protect the Amish community in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The Lancaster Amish Aid syndicate apparently tried its best to protect the community from threats within and outside. All the while, the members of the groups deal with internal politics and have their own ambitions regarding the mafia’s leadership.

The show first aired in 2012 and gained popularity since members of the Amish community are not allowed to be recorded. Many called the legitimacy of the series in question and theorized that the group was entirely fictional and never served the purpose it was apparently bound by. Regardless of its realism, the show and its cast remained popular until the series ended in 2015. It is more than 7 years since the finale aired, and fans are curious to know what the members of ‘Amish Mafia’ are up to these days. Luckily, we have the answers you want.

Where is Lebanon Levi Now?

Levi King Stoltzfus, AKA Lebanon Levi, was the leader of the Amish mafia group. Interestingly enough, Levi himself was once an outsider who apparently left behind his “English” roots and dedicated himself to the Amish community. On the very day that the last episode of ‘Amish Mafia’ aired, Levi launched his book called ‘Amish Confidential,’ which details how the Amish people live without modern-day amenities. The reality TV star has been inactive for some time on social media but did update his bio on Facebook in October 2020 to add the title of NY Times bestselling author.

Where is Alvin Now?

One of the most prominent members of the mafia was Alvin Stoltzfus Lantz, Levi’s right-hand man. The TV star has famously had some legal trouble in the past while ‘Amish Mafia’ was still running. As of writing, the reality TV star seems to be inactive on social media. It is highly possible that Alvin does not share his life details on the internet due to his communal beliefs.

Where is Jolin Now?

Given Jolin Zimmerman’s claims of being a Mennonite, he had certain freedoms that the Amish within the mafia did not. He could often be seen on the show doing things alone that are prohibited to the Amish in order to do what Levi and the team wanted. Though Jolin is inactive on social media, he did appear in a YouTube video of Alan Beiler in June 2020. Jolin confessed that he lost his job in the oil industry due to the worsening economy. The two cast members had a meaningful conversation where they talked about the importance of hard work, among other things.

Where is John Now?

John Freeman Schmucker used to be a member of the group and enjoyed certain freedoms due to his status as the son of one of the previous mafia bosses. His sister Esther Freeman Schmucker was also a part of ‘Amish Mafia.’ Given his personality, John garnered many fans who would be disappointed to know that he does not seem to have publically available social media platforms. As such, any information regarding his whereabouts is scarce in nature. In June 2021, John and his partner welcomed their second daughter, Ava Rose.

Where is Esther Now?

As of writing, Esther Freeman Schmucker seems to be thriving in her life. she works as a motivational speaker and often delivers speeches as a part of her job. Her eldest child, a son, turned 20 in December 2020, while her youngest son turned 5 in May 2022. Esther’s only daughter will apparently be 13 in September 2022. The reality TV star seems close to her family, especially her brother John. She likes to keep her body in shape and is not shy of flaunting it. Her later major interest is traveling, as Esther apparently has a list of places she wants to visit at least once.

Where is Merlin Now?

Every story needs a villain, and the one in ‘Amish Mafia’ was initially none other than Merlin Miller, the arch-rival of Levi. Though both leaders and their teams wanted to protect the community, they often butt heads doing so. As of writing, Merlin and one of his friends run a Facebook page together through which the reality TV Star shares the events in his life. In general, Merline seems to appreciate the company of his friends and family and is proud of his community.

Where is Wayne Now?

Once upon a time, Wayne used to be the enforcer of Merlin Miller, Levi’s arch-rival. Since ‘Amish Mafia’ ended. Given the tensions that would arise when he was in the same room as Levi and/or his people, fans of the show loved to see him on-screen. His action, though extreme, never failed to entertain the audience. Sadly, not much is available regarding what Wayne is up to these days. He did appear in a picture with Merlin, who shared the photo, in August 2018.

Where is Alan Now?

Alan Beiler has made a name and fanbase on the internet. He was apparently also involved in the making of ‘Breaking Amish.’ The reality star often shares the news of his life with his followers. on the internet. He also has a Youtube channel to share entertaining stories, motivational speeches, and digital content. In June 2020, he even sat down with Jolin in order to converse regarding the economy at the time and other aspects of one’s life. He is married to a lovely woman named Ashley. Some of Alan’s other works include ‘Amish Witches: The True Story of Holmes County.’

Where is Caleb Now?

As a member of Levi’s crew from a Brethern community, Caleb played a significant role in the show. Since the series ended, information about the man became scarce. It appears that his political alignment is with ex-President Donald Trump.

Where is Freeman Now?

Completing the trio of Schmucker siblings is none other than Freeman Schmucker or Ruck Davey. He was considered to be possessed by the devil during the show’s production. He, too, seems absent from social media, and we hope he can spread joy and love wherever he goes.

Where is Crazy Dave Now?

Dave, AKA Crazy Dave, was a new recruit to Levi’s team. Despite being loyal, Dave did not seem up to many tasks as he often messed them up. Despite his late entry on the show, Dave was able to gather a significant fan following who adored the young member of the mafia. Given his lack of presence on the internet, the current whereabouts of the ‘Amish Mafia’ cast member are not accurately available.

Where is Big Steve Now?

We complete the list with one of Levi’s associate, Big Steve. With his appearance, Steve was capable of intimidating many people on the show. His antics captured many hearts and have earned him a significant fan following. Unfortunately, Steve does not have online footprints and seems to be a private person.

